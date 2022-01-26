Study Abroad：New Year, New Me?

【明報專訊】What is your New Year's resolution, if you have one? Personally, I have stopped making them because I believe that they are almost made to fail. The words ''New Year'' seem to suggest that it is temporary, a short but intense burst of effort. Moreover, there is often only one resolution, which confines you to a specific goal that you feel you can't change after you have set it. A resolution such as ''lose 15 pounds'' does nothing more than making you starve yourself for a few weeks only to regain the weight once that goal has been fleetingly achieved. A more sustainable goal would be to ''drink coffee without sugar'' or ''eat dessert no more than once a week''. Over the years, I have set out to learn new languages, learn how to code or read more books, and I have developed a few tricks to help me make progress. First and foremost, you have to make it a habit. You have to create a space and time in your daily routine where you can effortlessly squeeze that task in. When I decided to become fluent in English, I started reading news articles on my way home from school. Since I was reading the Guardian, much of it was British politics that thirteen-year-old me didn't understand, but that's okay; I tried my best to look up every word. Eventually, I became familiar with those once-alien words as they reappeared over and over again in the newspaper. Similarly, when I first started coding, I spent around 20 minutes (sometimes more) almost every day on a website called Codecademy. It wasn't a lot of time—I just had to finish a few exercises a day, which made it a rewarding and attainable goal. I knew for sure that I could finish my daily task, and so I did. I hope you succeed in your endeavors too, whatever they may be.
■ Writer's Profile
Alice is a Sophomore at Cornell University majoring in Economics and Computer Science. Before university, she went to a boarding school in the UK for six years. She is passionate about sustainability, current affairs, data science and languages. If she is not working, you will probably find her discovering new places with her friends or making espresso.
