Word Puzzle

5. An exam where one's ability to speak a foreign language is tested (4)

6. A tiny insect with a huge ability to jump (4)

7. Adjective concerning the science of studying plants (9)

9. Describing someone who is absolutely faithful and reliable (9)

11. A surprising result in a sports competition when the weaker side wins (5)

12. Abbreviation: an ability to communicate without using the normal senses (3)

Clues Down

1. Evidence that a belief is true (5)

2. Feeling rather worried and frightened, not comfortable (3,2,4)

3. To change continuously from one thing to another (9)

4. A: C asked if we visit her.

B: Let's _____ in at her place tomorrow. (4)

8. To bring a moving object to a complete halt: to _____ it (4)

10. Modern writing instruments: felt-_____ pens (3)

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)

̷̷ by David Foulds ̷