Onward and Upward：''Writing Without Bullshit''

That tutoring centre may have prepared her well for her English exam—the more she padded her essay with ready-made expressions, the sooner she could meet the essay's word quota—but it didn't prepare her well for the real world. Now promoted to senior management and expected to make herself understood by professionals in the US and Europe, her overreliance on stock phrases have come to haunt her: her reports are wordy; her business emails choked with clichés.

As I teach her how to write clearly, I also give her some cold comfort. According to business author Josh Bernoff, US companies are ''spending 6 percent of total wages (the equivalent of US$396 billion) on time wasted attempting to get meaning out of poorly written material.'' Even native English speakers can have trouble expressing themselves on paper.

To help my student unlearn her habit of using empty words, I give her this drill exercise: review DSE exam scripts, locate the stock phrases, and rewrite those bits in plain English.

I will consider my student cured when her rewrites resemble these in quality.

Below is the introductory paragraph from a DSE English essay which exemplifies (in the eyes of The Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority) the prime attributes of a top-ranking (Level 5) essay:

/ It has recently [been] brought to my attention that only a small proportion of all vehicles sold worldwide are electric. As an environmentalist, I felt compelled to illuminate this alarming issue. In view of this, I am writing to shed light on the reasons behind the undesirable sales of the electronically-powered vehicles and suggest possible measure[s] to attract customers to drive these vehicles. /

Stock phrases: ''It has recently [been] brought to my attention''; ''I felt compelled to illuminate''; ''In view of this, I am writing to shed light on''.

My rewrite:

/ It came to me as no surprise that electric cars made up such a negligible portion of total vehicle sales in 2020. As an environmentalist well-acquainted with the reasons that hold drivers back from going green, I can suggest a host of measures to encourage the purchase of environmentally-friendly cars. /

Passage from a Level 4 essay:

/ I am writing to express my opinion regarding the sales of electric vehicles. According to [...] recent research, it is believed that electric vehicles are more environmentally friendly than petrol cars due to its lower emissions of air pollutants. Burning fossil fuels in power plant[s] to produce energy is more efficient than the combustion in car[s]—this is a fact that [is] beyond doubt. Despite the fact that electric cars have [...] lower emissions of air pollutants which can protect our environment, less than 3% of all vehicles sold in 2020 worldwide were electric. It is part disappointing and part worrying to know about the results. But why [are the] sales of electric vehicles [...] so low? /

Stock phrases: ''I am writing to express my opinion regarding''; ''It is believed that''; ''This is a fact that [is] beyond doubt''.

My rewrite:

/ In 2020, sales of electric cars comprised of less than 3% of total vehicles sold.

Since it's long been common knowledge that electric cars are kinder to Mother Earth than their petrol counterparts, the culprit behind this jaw-droppingly low figure must be something other than ignorance. /

Josh Bernoff thinks of writing concisely as a courtesy gesture: those who take the time to do so are signalling to their reader ''your time is more valuable than mine''. In naming his book on writing Writing Without Bullshit: Boost Your Career by Saying What You Mean, Bernoff is certainly walking his talk. There's no question what his book is about!

