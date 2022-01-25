Editorial：''Coexisting with COVID'' Out of the Question with Low Vaccination Rate

The massive outbreak at Kwai Chung Estate has seen an accumulation of more than 200 cases. Cases of unknown origin have been found in Tsuen Wan, Kwai Fong and Wong Tai Sin, leading to worries about a further spread of the pandemic. Government expert advisor Yuen Kwok-yung said that Hong Kong is facing a ''pincer attack'' by Omicron and Delta and that more cases are expected to emerge in the community. As the city's pandemic situation spirals out of control, it will take a tremendous effort to cut off the community transmission chains. This situation could easily give rise to the idea of opting for ''coexisting with the virus'' instead.

Last summer, European and American countries took the lead in ''coexisting with the virus'', and fewer and fewer countries and regions have continued to insist on ''zero COVID''. With Omicron raging around the world, discussions about deciding between the ''zero COVID'' and ''coexistence with the virus'' strategies are not exclusive to Hong Kong. Singapore and Australia used to have an exemplary record in achieving ''zero COVID''. They switched to the ''coexistence with the virus'' strategy last summer and at the end of last year respectively and have fared differently since then. The Singapore government initially expected the transition from the ''zero COVID'' strategy to that of ''coexistence'' to last about 3 to 4 months. Half a year has passed, and Singapore's current situation is not too bad. Still, it has deviated quite a bit from the original expectations. When Omicron struck, the authorities also had to tighten anti-epidemic measures. As for Australia, a major Omicron outbreak happened not long after the government changed course, with the country registering over 150,000 cases in a day recently. The death toll has also reached a new high, with over 80 deaths in a single day. At first, citizens thought that life would return to normal after the ''coexistence'' approach was adopted. But Omicron has swept across the country unexpectedly and infected a lot of people, rendering them unfit for work. Public services have been greatly affected, many shops have been unable to operate, and there have even been problems with logistics, resulting in empty supermarket shelves. In unison, a group of independent health experts and economists urged the government to revise its anti-epidemic policy and slow the spread of the virus.

There's no such thing as a free lunch in this world. Amid the pandemic, there is not a painless way out without some sacrifice. To go down the road of ''coexisting with the virus'', everyone must be vaccinated and agree to stringent measures to boost the vaccination rate. If Hong Kong society does not have such a will to do so and the vaccination rate does not go up, the measure of strictly preventing imported cases and the spread of local cases will have to go on. WHO expert Maria Van Kerkhove pointed out earlier that at this point, it is just wishful thinking to believe that the pandemic would end after the reign of Omicron, adding that the notion of ''coexistence with the virus'' has become an excuse for some people to throw in the towel rather than keep on fighting the pandemic. What Hong Kong needs to do now is to continue to take the scorched-earth approach for fighting the pandemic and gain time to boost the vaccination rate.

明報社評 2022.1.25：疫苗未打好未打足 難奢言與病毒共存

第五波疫情惡化，感染人數幾何級數增加，政府專家顧問不排除疫情需要兩至三個月才能受控，圍繞「清零」還是「與病毒共存」的議論再起，本地大多數傳染病專家皆認為未是時候「與病毒共存」。

葵涌邨疫情大爆發，累計超過200宗感染個案，荃灣、葵芳、黃大仙出現不明源頭個案，令人擔心疫情進一步蔓延。政府專家顧問袁國勇表示，香港面對Omicron及Delta夾擊，預期社區將出現更多感染個案。本港疫情失控，切斷社區傳播鏈要花大力氣，容易令人萌生不如改採「與病毒共存」的念頭。

去年夏天歐美國家帶頭「與病毒共存」，堅持「清零」的國家地區愈來愈少。隨着Omicron肆虐全球，關於「清零還是與病毒共存」的討論，不僅在香港出現。新加坡與澳洲曾是「清零」抗疫模範生，兩地分別於去年夏天及年底改採「與病毒共存」策略，際遇各有不同。新加坡政府最初預期，由「清零」到「共存」，過渡期約為3至4個月；半年過去，目前新加坡情况未算太糟，惟跟原先想像亦有不少出入，當局面對Omicron來襲，一樣要收緊防疫措施。澳洲改弦易轍未幾，即逢Omicron大爆發，最近試過一天錄得超過15萬宗感染個案，死亡人數同樣破新高，單日超過80人。當地民眾最初以為「與病毒共存」後，生活就可復常，未料Omicron席捲全國，大量人染疫無法上班，公共服務大受影響，不少商舖無法營業，就連物流亦出現問題，超市貨架空蕩蕩，一批獨立衛生專家和經濟學家齊聲促請政府修正防疫政策，減慢病毒蔓延。

世上沒有免費午餐，疫下沒有毋須犧牲的無痛脫困之路，要走「與病毒共存」之路，就要全民接種，就要同意嚴厲谷針手段，倘若香港社會沒有這樣的意志，打針率谷不上去，就要繼續厲行外防輸入內防擴散。世衛專家范克爾克爾夫早前指出，現在認定Omicron肆虐過後疫情大流行將結束，只是一廂情願，「與病毒共存」成為一些人想棄械投降不再抗疫的藉口。香港現在需要做的，就是繼續堅壁清野抗疫，爭取時間谷針。

■/ Glossary / 生字 /

exemplary：providing a good example for people to copy

fare (well/badly, etc.) ：to be successful/unsuccessful in a particular situation

in unison (with sb/sth)：together; at the same time

