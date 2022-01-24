Editorial : Be Proactive and Stay United to Fight the Pandemic

The last time Hong Kong registered more than 100 local cases a day was on 10 December 2020. Of the 125 local cases reported on the 22nd of this month, most were related to Kwai Chung Estate. In some of these cases, residents of Yat Kwai House spread the virus to a convenience store in a shopping mall, a construction site, a hospital and other workplaces. Though these traces of COVID-19 were spotted in time, it is inevitable that the virus will spread further and spawn third-generation and fourth-generation transmissions and even outbreaks in other districts. The government did not impose a lockdown on Yat Kwai House in time and has learned a lesson. On 22 January, it imposed a lockdown on Ying Kwai House, requiring residents to stay in their homes and take a daily nucleic acid test for five days.

Preventing the spread of the pandemic from Kwai Chung Estate is the top priority. It is also crucial to prevent the spread within Kwai Chung Estate, including the two buildings that have been put into lockdown and the dozen buildings currently under a compulsory testing order that will last for days. Some hygienic issues have now arisen, and there is the problem of how the queues for getting tested might become a new source of infection. The residents of Kwai Chung Estate are worried, and so are the citizens of Hong Kong.

One of the sources of the outbreak at Kwai Chung Estate was a cleaning worker, who was a "super spreader". Now all the cleaning workers have been sent to a quarantine centre. The Housing Department has immediately hired a new contractor for the cleaning work. While last night (23 January) saw the beginning of a solution for the problem of solid waste piling up, a new worry is whether these newly hired workers have been adequately trained to meet anti-epidemic standards, especially whether their training for disinfecting public places is up to par. The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) has said that many environmental samples from Yat Kwai House have been found to contain the virus. Meanwhile, even though a lockdown order is in place, all residents are required to go downstairs to take the test—an action which poses a risk of infection as they use the elevators and walk through the lobbies. While they should pay attention to practices of personal protection such as wearing a mask and washing their hands frequently, the Housing Department also has an unshirkable responsibility for eliminating all cases of environmental contamination by the virus.

The fifth wave of the pandemic is a momentous battle, and this is just the beginning. It may spread from multiple sources to multiple regions, posing a daunting challenge to the government and all citizens. The government has to deal with what could be said as a myriad of matters, and it is even more necessary to deal with them calmly. On the one hand, it must be far-sighted and formulate measures ahead of time in anticipation of potential problems. On the other hand, it must make careful arrangements and take into consideration the difficulties faced by citizens in the implementation of policies. Now it is necessary for all Hong Kong citizens to be "united against the enemy", be of one mind and combat the pandemic as a team. For the time being, the difficulties faced by the residents of Kwai Chung Estate will be very tough, while the residents in other districts should also be mentally prepared. Government expert Professor Yuen Kwok-yung has estimated that this wave of outbreaks might last for two months. Citizens might need to prepare for a worse situation, while the government needs to show determination and vigour to strive for bringing this battle to an early end.

明報社評2022.1.24：主動出擊防重蹈覆轍 官民防疫須同仇敵愾

Omicron橫掃歐美之後，終於殺到香港。雖然特區政府之前對此早有警示，呼籲嚴陣以待，但是仍然難逃失守厄運。政府應該主動出擊，亡羊補牢，限制葵涌邨從事高危工作的居民繼續外出上班，將擴散疫情的風險降到最低。

香港上次出現一天過百宗本地感染在2020年12月10日，本月22日一天125宗本地感染個案，大部分跟葵涌邨關聯，當中有逸葵樓居民將病毒帶到商場便利店、建築地盤、醫院等工作地點，雖然發現及時，但也難免會進一步擴散而出現第三代、第四代傳播，甚至在其他社區爆發。政府沒有及時對逸葵樓實施禁足令，已經汲取教訓，22日對映葵樓實施圍封禁足，居民必須在5天內每天做核酸檢測。

防止疫情從葵涌邨擴散是重中之重，而在葵涌邨內，無論是實施禁足令的兩棟樓，還是要強檢多天的10多棟樓，防止疫情在區內蔓延也是關鍵。現在出現衛生問題以及排隊檢測可能成為新的感染源，葵涌邨居民擔心，全港市民也擔心。

葵涌邨疫情其中一個源頭是超級帶菌者的清潔工人，現在所有清潔工人都被送到檢疫中心，房署已經立即聘請新的承辦商負責清潔工作，垃圾堆積問題昨晚起開始得到解決，令人擔憂反而是這些新聘的工人，對於防疫標準是否受過足夠的訓練，特別是對於公共地方的消毒是否合格。衛生防護中心表示，逸葵樓發現很多環境樣本帶有病毒，而所有居民即使被禁足也要下樓做檢測，使用電梯和途經大堂存在感染風險，他們的個人防護，包括戴口罩及勤洗手當然要注意，但房屋署在消除環境污染方面，也是責無旁貸。

第五波疫情是一場大仗，現在只是個序幕，可能會出現多個區域多個源頭蔓延，對政府與全體市民都是一個嚴峻的考驗。政府要應對的可謂千頭萬緒，更加需要沉着應戰，既要高瞻遠矚，預視問題的出現而提前制定措施，也要有縝密的部署，在執行政策過程中考慮到市民的困難。現在需要全港市民同仇敵愾，眾志成城齊心抗疫，葵涌邨居民承受的困難暫時會很艱難，其他區份的居民也要有心理準備，政府專家袁國勇教授說，估計這波疫情可能維持兩個月，市民可能要作出更壞的打算，政府則需要顯示，爭取提前結束這場戰役的決心與魄力。

■Glossary

生字

befall : if sth unpleasant or dangerous befalls you, it happens to you

spawn : to cause sth to develop or be produced

myriad : an extremely large number of sth