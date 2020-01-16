Idiom Magic：WRAPPED UP IN 全神貫注於

【明報專訊】''There are moments when I think my work is absolutely fantastic (太棒了)!'' Robert smiled. ''Look at that,'' he nodded toward a statue (雕像) he had just completed. ''It's so lifelike, and like a real person, it's completely wrapped up in its own thoughts (思考)!'' When a person is wrapped up in something, he/she is totally absorbed in it. ''I get wrapped up in art,'' Robert explained, ''though others might get wrapped up in love, reading, daydreams (白日夢), and so forth.''