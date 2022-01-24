Half the World Away：Sailing to Freedom

The Age of Discovery saw the expedition of John Cabot, an Italian navigator commissioned by Henry VII to sail to the coast of North America in 1497. But not until 1607 did the first permanent English settlers arrive in the New World and found Jamestown in Virginia. More famous was of course the arrival of Puritans on the Mayflower 13 years later. Desperate to flee persecution and eager to pursue religious freedom in a place to worship freely, the 33 members of the English Separatist Church made the dangerous trip across the Atlantic, braving stormy seas and bitter weather over the course of ten weeks. A baby was born during the voyage, and the servant of a doctor died. At one point a man was washed overboard but miraculously saved by a rope stretched towards him. Finally, in November 1620, the Puritans, also known as the Pilgrim Fathers, arrived in New England, bringing to that land their religion as well as the non-rhotic accent.

As a newcomer to this piece of land called England, I sometimes imagine myself being in New England instead and wonder what my own quest for freedom would have been like had it been made on a rickety boat amid rolling waves. But perhaps it is not that hard to imagine after all, for it is in the news from time to time. Just last November, 27 migrants, including one pregnant woman and three children, drowned when making the perilous journey across the English Channel from France; an undertaking, in my view, no less courageous but even nobler than that of William the Conqueror. I can only silently congratulate myself on my luck.

■Writer's Profile

Terence Yip (葉凱楓) is a Hongkonger living outside Hong Kong. A translator by profession, he is passionate about languages more than anything else, and can be reached by terenceyipmingpao@outlook.com

