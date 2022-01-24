Mona's Musings：Ninjas in Your Corner

But increasingly, teamwork has proven to be about compatible shortcomings. People don't need help with what they are best at, but often struggle with identifying what holds them back. Not to mention that some of these blind spots can be fatal. Just imagine not having a rear-view mirror on your car.

Perhaps that's why long term partnerships are mesmerising. The best partners patiently learn your weaknesses over time, and build preventive ninja moves into their reflexes. In my industry, a creative person typically misses application deadlines. The meticulous technician is freaked out by uncertainties. The kind project executive always gives unsolicited, self-depriving discounts. The almighty workaholic manager never remembers to eat, and slowly develops a hatred for mankind. Of course, these are generalisations. But these individuals continue to shine often because someone is in their corner, seamlessly covering their grounds. Witnessing these moments is as exciting as the creative products themselves.

In our fast-food economy, jobs are considered individual positions with fixed functionalities, easily replaceable by anyone who matches the job descriptions. Yet, it is never the skills that are the hardest to replace, but the team dynamic that has taken ages to build. So, if things happen to be going exceptionally well around you, stop for a second and identify the ninjas in your corner. It may be a pleasant surprise.

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough.

(Email : monafpchu@gmail.com)

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)