名人教英文：Time's winged chariot 時間匆匆

李：聽到最新消息嗎？

Raffa: I don't know. What d'you mean?

拉法：不知道。你指的是什麼？

Lee: There's a rumour that Franco Dizzi has got the manager's job at Rovers.

李：據說，佛朗哥．迪齊獲聘為流浪球會經理。

Raffa: Are you sure that's right? Why would he want to come to a club that's bottom of the table? They're sure to be relegated.

拉法：是真的嗎？他為什麼要去一個名居榜尾的球會？流浪一定會降級。

Lee: Wait a minute, here's Gerry Jones. He's on the staff at Rovers. He'll know. Gerry! Come and tell us if Franco Dizzi's coming to Rovers.

李：瞧，格里．瓊斯就在那裏。他任職流浪球會，了解詳情。格里，來，說說佛朗哥．迪齊是不是會加入流浪球會。

Gerry: Sorry lads. Time's winged chariot. I've got a date and I'm late. Ask me tomorrow.

格里：對不起，兩位老兄。我佳人有約，動身遲了，時間匆匆，明天才問我吧。

Time's winged chariot 直譯是「時間帶翼的戰車」。這成語出自17世紀英國詩人安德魯．馬維爾 (Andrew Marvell) 的作品"To His Coy Mistress"（《致其嬌羞答答之情人》）：But at my back I always hear / Time's wingéd chariot hurrying near (羲和之車如插翼，轔轔相逐不饒人) 。古希臘神話的太陽神赫利俄斯 (Helios)，據說每天會御四匹白馬所拉戰車，從東到西經天而行，time's winged chariot 應是用此典故。這和我國神話中的羲和頗為相似：古人說，「日乘車，駕以六龍，羲和御之」。安德魯．馬維爾那首詩是勸一女郎不要太過矜持，宜及時行樂，否則玉貌花容，轉眼將成塚中枯骨。現在，time's winged chariot 常用來說「光景不待人 」，例如：(1) No empire can withstand the destruction of time's winged chariot (沒有任何一個帝國，可以抵禦匆匆歲月之摧殘) 。

