John Larrysson's Column : The Letter W

Many have asked why does W look like a double V? Originally U and V were the same letter. So W is a double V. That is also why words with a UU or VV spelling are so rare, except in borrowed or newly coined words. UU examples include the Latin borrowings vacuum and continuum. VV examples include navvy and savvy. The word savvy came into English from a West Indies pidgin borrowing of French savez-vous, meaning do you know. A navvy is a labourer on a canal (or railroad) and is a truncation of navigation worker to navi meaning one who digs navigation canals.

Since W is already a doubled letter, it is not doubled in any English root words. WW is only found in acronyms, such as WWW and compound words such as glowworm and willowware.

The letter W is often paired with different second letters in English. These include: WR-, DW-, SW-, TW- and WH-. Also W is often paired with vowels. Next time I will cover W word spelling patterns and the letters with which W is paired.

