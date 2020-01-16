A Little English : The People, the Horse, the Ox, and the Dog (Adapted from Aesop 620-564 BCE)

The animals were very grateful and decided to repay these good-hearted people to the best of their ability. They decided to divide each person's life into three portions. Each portion would be endowed (賦予) with one animal's chief attributes (屬性). The horse chose the early years and gave them its own characteristics. So that's why young people are impetuous, headstrong, wilful, and must have their own way.

The ox chose the middle years and gave them these qualities—willingness to work hard, amass wealth, and make good use of resources. People spend their adult lives labouring to do exactly that. The dog was left with the last period and that is why old people are often grouchy and hard to please; they trust their own family but are suspicious of strangers.

■Something to DISCUSS

Aesop's fables have a long history of a few thousand years and they reflect many universal truths. In those days, life expectancy was much shorter and someone over forty would already be considered an old person. Nowadays, people have a much longer lifespan of eighty or even ninety. Do you think modern human beings still behave the same way?

■Useful VOCABULARY

(1) Grateful (adj):

to feel or show thanks, especially for an act of kindness; to be full of gratitude (n). "The patients were grateful for the nurse's tender care."

(2) Portion (n):

part, share, segment

To apportion (vt):

to divide, to distribute

(3) Attributes (n):

characteristics, special qualities

(4) Labour (n): work, effort

To labour (v): to work hard

Laborious (adj):

to describe a task which is long and hard. "Coping with the changing demands of the pandemic is a laborious task."

Text: A Lamb

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects,

as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)