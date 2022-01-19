Editorial : Hamster-to-Human Transmission Risks Must be Handled Carefully

Hong Kong's fight against the pandemic is in a precarious position. Local cases related to Omicron have risen again. A person who stayed in a designated quarantine hotel previously has transmitted the virus to family members in the community, and 9 of the close contacts are now known to be infected. Meanwhile, the Delta virus strain has emerged out of the blue in the community. After a female employee of a pet shop in Causeway Bay was confirmed to have contracted the virus a few days ago, a customer and her husband have also been infected. The authorities said yesterday (18 January) that more than 10 preliminary positive cases had been found, including one that involves a kindergarten teacher whose source of infection remains unknown. She had recently been to a large shopping mall in Tsim Sha Tsui. Not long ago, government expert advisor Yuen Kwok-yung said that the vast majority of known cases had been traced back to certain chains of transmission, adding that as long as all close contacts are quarantined and there are no more cases of unknown origin, it is possible that the fifth wave of the pandemic can be brought to an end around the Lunar New Year. Yet, as cases of unknown origin have cropped up one after another, even Yuen said yesterday (18 January) that he was not so optimistic that the outbreak of the pandemic could be suppressed before the Lunar New Year.

Omicron is more transmissible than Delta. Europe and the US have chosen to "coexist with the virus". Omicron has driven straight ahead, replacing Delta as the main COVID-19 strain in many countries in just two months. However, in terms of the incidence and mortality rate, Delta is actually more powerful than Omicron. One of the reasons for the sharp turn in the UK's pandemic situation last month was the major simultaneous outbreaks of the two strains. The risk of a community transmission of both Omicron and Delta posed by their simultaneous appearance in Hong Kong should not be underestimated. There are two possibilities concerning the sudden occurrence of a pet store employee being infected with Delta. One is that an infected person under quarantine slipped under the radar and the virus was then transmitted to the female employee who had no travel history, meaning that there had already been an invisible chain of Delta transmission in the community. The other possibility is that the virus was transmitted to the employee via imported pets. The authorities took hundreds of samples and found that 11 hamster samples from the pet store in question and some environmental samples, including those from food trays, from a related warehouse in Tai Po had all tested positive. The authorities believe that the batch of hamsters may be the source of the infection, and have ordered more than 30 shops selling hamsters in Hong Kong to close temporarily. Furthermore, a batch of around 2,000 hamsters and small animals will have to be put down.

In the past, organisations like the World Organisation for Animal Health did not recommend quarantine for imported animals on the grounds that "animals rarely spread the COVID-19 virus". In light of the recent discovery, the Hong Kong government should conduct more in-depth scientific genetic analyses to establish the whys and wherefores of the outbreak at the pet shop. It should also review the quarantine policy for imported animals to see if there are any areas that need to be adjusted.

明報社評2022.1.19：「倉鼠傳人」存在風險 撲殺務必精準周全

香港同時出現Omicron及Delta病毒株，政府不排除Delta個案源頭是入口倉鼠，下令全港所有出售倉鼠寵物店暫停營業，約2000隻倉鼠等細小動物要人道毁滅，漁護署還「強烈建議」市民將上月22日或之後購買的倉鼠，交予署方「人道處理」，有關決定惹來濫殺質疑，在社會引起激烈爭議。

本港防疫形勢險象環生。這邊廂，Omicron本地感染又再增加，有曾經入住指定檢疫酒店人士，將病毒傳給社區的家人，已知9名密切接觸者染疫；那邊廂，Delta病毒株在社區「離奇出現」，繼日前銅鑼灣一間寵物店有女職員確診，一名顧客及其丈夫亦受到感染。當局昨天表示，發現超過10宗初步陽性個案，其中一名幼稚園教師感染源頭未明，最近曾出入尖沙嘴大型商場。政府專家顧問袁國勇日前表示，已知感染個案絕大多數追查到傳播鏈，只要所有密切接觸者檢疫、再無源頭不明個案，第五波疫情有機會在農曆新年前後停下來，然而隨着源頭不明個案接連出現，昨天他亦對農曆新年前平息疫情不表樂觀。

Omicron傳播力更勝Delta，歐美選擇「與病毒共存」，Omicron長驅直進，短短兩個月間在多國成為主流病毒株，取代Delta的地位，然而論致病及死亡率，Delta其實比Omicron厲害。上月英國疫情急轉，一大原因便是兩種病毒同時大規模爆發傳播。Omicron及Delta同時在港出現，兩種變異病毒株齊齊在社區傳播的風險，不宜低估。本港突有寵物店員工感染Delta病毒，存在兩個可能，一是檢疫「走漏」染疫人士，將病毒傳給沒有外遊紀錄的女員工，意味社區早有Delta隱形傳播鏈，一是病毒經由入口寵物傳給店員。當局抽取數以百計樣本，發現爆疫寵物店11個倉鼠樣本，以及大埔關連倉庫一些環境樣本諸如食物盤等，皆呈陽性。當局認為相關批次倉鼠可能是感染源頭，下令全港逾30間有售倉鼠的店舖停業，並要人道毁滅一批倉鼠及小動物，估計涉及2000隻。

世界動物衛生組織等機構，過去以「動物甚少傳播新冠病毒」為由，並無建議針對入口動物作相關檢疫，港府應就今次發現，展開更深入的科學基因分析，弄清寵物店爆疫來龍去脈，同時亦應檢視入口動物檢疫政策，看看有沒有地方需要調整。

■Glossary

生字

put down : to kill an animal, usually by giving it a drug, because it is old or sick

indiscriminate : an indiscriminate action is done without thought about what the result may be, especially when it causes people to be harmed

slip under the radar : to go unnoticed by someone