Common Nonsense：The Strike of Empire-State

However, the last weekend just saw the conclusion of the most recent round of big talks without agreeing on anything which might have been regarded as de-escalating, not to mention defusing, the soaring tension hovering the Russia-Ukraine border. But that's well expected if you opt to believe that the futility of diplomatic talks is exactly what Mr Putin aspired to achieve when he agreed to talk.

''The result was more or less predictable, given that the West was not going to agree to Moscow's demands,'' said Andrei Kortunov, head of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC), a Kremlin-linked think tank (an insiders' counsel, you may say).

What were Mr Putin's demands? In mid-December last year Russia released its eight-point demands which, inter alia, included a ban on Ukraine joining NATO and a limit to NATO's deployment of troops and weapons to its eastern flank. Effectively Mr Putin has asked the clock to be turned back to the time before NATO's successive eastern expansions drawing in Poland, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and the Balkan states which were either parts of the former Soviet Union or its satellites. Mr Putin maintains that the expanded NATO casts a threat to Russian national security. Unhindered by our ideological judgement, Mr Putin's concerns are legitimate from Kremlin's perspective.

Mr Putin inherited from Boris Yeltsin, the first President of the Russian Federation, a collapsed and vanished empire which saw its former puppet satellite states stretching from the Baltic Sea to the Balkan Peninsula scrambling to turn to the West for aspired prosperity and enhanced security, the kind of security derived from alienating the Russian domination and influence from them. With his total grip of totalistic power at home for decades as well as the soft stance of the West exhibited in front of his relentless annexation of Crimea in 2014, Mr Putin has become bold in building a region of influence and buying more economic-political integration in Eastern Europe and Central Asia (especially through the Eurasian Economic Union and Collective Security Treaty Organisation, both his pet projects) to segregate the Western liberal influence from the outer reach of Russia. The most blinding recent example was Mr Putin sending his troops into Kazakhstan to crush the domestic unrest that arose from increased fuel prices but targeted the Kazakh president's cronyism and corruption. The unrest halted after more than a hundred protesters were killed while the Kazakh government was stabilised accordingly.

Thirty years have lapsed after the collapse of the Soviet Union—rebuilding and reglorifying the Russian empire may be tempting as a nostalgic exercise but not necessarily interesting for Mr Putin. He shall be more interested in upholding a strong state which would effectively carry out his orders and perpetuate his desires. The Soviet Union imploded when its state power failed to uphold the many layers of the old empire. But there seems to be no contradiction between a strong state and a strong empire, especially so when annexing your neighbour could enlarge your territory, enhance your security and fortify your state power. Last Christmas the Economist, reflecting on the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014, wrote, ''Mr Putin did not attack Ukraine in order to honour or recreate an empire, whether Russian or Soviet. He attacked it to protect his own rule.'' In 2014, Mr Putin feared that the Crimean part of Ukraine might be too allured by or adrift to the West after a popular revolution toppling the then Russia-friendly president, Viktor Yanukovych. He struck first! War as a continuation of politics indeed!

Back to the present, why Mr Putin chose to mass his troops at the Ukraine-Russia border in late 2021 wasn't transparent. Anton Troianovski of the New York Times, however, argued,

''The Kremlin thesis goes that Ukrainians are 'one people' with Russians, living in a failing state controlled by Western forces determined to divide and conquer the post-Soviet world.''

This is identity politics compounded with geopolitics, igniting Mr Putin's every burning desire to absorb Ukraine into Russia's shadow one way or the other (from formal integration to putting up another Russia-friendly government) to undo the perceived historical injustice and to alleviate the threat posed by the eastern advancement of NATO. By threatening to wage a war against Ukraine, Russia is creating a pretext to coerce the West to the negotiation table with the ultimate objective to curb NATO's eastern ambition. Failing which, Russia could nevertheless strike and invade Ukraine, halting its turn to the West. Either way Russia is affecting its power imperially, backed by its strong state power and exemplified by Mr Putin's brinkmanship. Imperial politics without an empire.

''I cannot forecast to you the action of Russia. It is a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma,'' lamented Winston Churchill. We are no wiser of course.

■ by Lawrence Lau•劉偉聰

​Lawrence is a life debater who has to debate with his life. Being a barrister makes him a living while reading and writing gives him a life. Meet his cat 寅恪.

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)