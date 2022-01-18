Editorial：Chance for the Young to Turn Over a New Leaf

The Hong Kong National Security Law has been implemented for over a year and a half. On the surface, some of the scars left by the anti-amendment storm have faded. Yet, the deep social rifts caused by the storm are far from healing. To this day, there are still many court cases related to the anti-amendment storm that have yet to be heard. Yesterday (17 January), the High Court sentenced a young man who had slashed a policeman's neck with a box cutter outside Kwun Tong MTR station in 2019 to seven years and nine months in prison. He was in Form Six at the time of the incident.

As of late last year, more than 4,000 students had been arrested due to the anti-amendment storm, of which more than 1,000 have been charged. About 45% of them are minors. Over the past two years, the court has reiterated through its rulings that regardless of whether a defendant's political ideals are noble or not, a violation of the law is a violation of the law. Although a defendant can plead for a lighter sentence with mitigating circumstances submitted by teachers or family, the court can only hand down a ruling based on the facts of a case, and the specific sentence should also reflect the seriousness of the crime. According to the figures of the authorities, more than 10,000 people were arrested during the anti-amendment storm, and there are currently 2,760 people who have gone through or are facing judicial proceedings. Of them, nearly half have been convicted or received a bind over order, while fewer than 400 people have had their charges dropped or have been acquitted after a trial. There is reason to believe that many more teenagers will be facing legal punishment later on. The resultant criminal record will affect them throughout their lives.

The authorities do not have statistics on how many juveniles among those who've been convicted in cases related to the anti-amendment storm have been released after serving their sentences so far. Some young people involved say that they had been ''kicked out of school'' before their trials began. Some were lucky enough to return to school after being released from prison. A secondary school principal said that over the past year, several students involved in anti-amendment cases have approached his school for a school place. With the gradual release of some young people with shorter sentences, it is estimated that there will be more applications like these later this year.

The Centre for Suicide Research and Prevention, HKU, has been employing students convicted of offences related to anti-amendment cases. The centre has described their performance as fine. One young man was admitted to a university while on bail and was later sentenced to several months in a rehabilitation centre. Yet after he was released, he was told by the university that he had been expelled, while his peers convicted at roughly the same time had been allowed to remain in the same school. The government should discuss the issue with the school and some non-governmental organisations that support ex-offenders to help young people who are repentant reintegrate into society. The Education Bureau can issue guidelines to schools, advising them on how to handle students released from prison and help them get back on the right track. In addition, the government can also partner more frequently with civic groups to help these young people find employment, pursue further education and develop their strengths. This will help promote social reconciliation and go a long way towards healing the wounds of society.

明報社評 2022.1.18：反修例青少年出獄 真誠悔改應予機會

反修例風暴，數以千計學生被捕，部分人定罪服刑，犯事情節較輕者，有些已出獄，卻發現重投社會並不容易，有學生遭開除學籍，重返校園之路困難重重。

《港區國安法》實施超過一年半，反修例風暴所留下的一些表面痕迹亦褪色淡化。然而這場風暴所造成的深層社會撕裂，遠未談得上療癒撫平，至今仍有不少與反修例風暴相關的案件有待審理。昨天高院就2019年觀塘港鐵站外有警員遭鎅刀割頸，對案發時就讀中六的行兇青年，判處監禁7年9個月。

截至去年底，因反修例風暴被捕的學生，合計超過4000人，當中逾千人已被控，未成年者約佔四成半。過去兩年，法院已透過裁決多次重申，不管被告政治理念高尚與否，違法就是違法，師長家人求情雖可爭取量刑從輕，但法庭只能根據案情判案，具體量刑亦要反映罪行嚴重性。根據當局數字，反修例風暴被捕者過萬，已完成或正在面對司法程序者，暫有2760人，當中近半數已定罪或須簽保守行為，獲撤銷控罪或審後無罪釋放者不足400人。有理由相信，稍後還有不少青少年將面臨法律制裁，留下案底，影響一生。

反修例案件定罪青少年，迄今有多少刑滿獲釋，當局並無統計數字。有涉案青少年表示，案件未開審已被「踢出校」，亦有一些人較為幸運，獲釋後順利重返校園。有中學校長表示，過去一年有數名涉及反修例案學生「叩門」，隨着一些刑期較短的青少年陸續獲釋，估計今年將有更多同類申請個案。

港大香港賽馬會防止自殺研究中心有聘用反修例案定罪學生，中心形容他們表現良好，其中一名男生在保釋期間考上大學，其後判入更生中心數月，獲釋後卻被大學告知開除學籍，可是同期定罪同輩卻獲准留在原校。政府應跟校方和一些支援更生人士的民間機構商討，協助有悔意的青少年重新融入社會。教育局可以向學校發出指引，建議它們如何處理、協助獲釋學生重返正途，另外，政府亦可多些伙拍民間團體，協助這些年輕人就業進修，一展所長，這對於推動社會復和修補傷口，亦有積極作用。

■/ Glossary / 生字 /

turn over a new leaf：to change your way of life to become a better, more responsible person

civic：connected with the people who live in a town or city

go a long way towards doing sth：to help very much in achieving sth

