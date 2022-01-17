Editorial：Flexible Handling of New Risks Posed by New Variants

Recently in Guangdong Province, where the pandemic lay dormant for quite some time, Zhuhai and Zhongshan have registered 10 and 3 cases respectively, all of which were related to the Omicron virus strain. As an outbreak had also occurred in Shenzhen before this, the entire Pearl River Delta is on edge. In addition, many workers and students are preparing to return to their hometowns for the Lunar New Year at this point in time. If the pandemic spills over into other provinces, the consequences will be unimaginable.

The way Zhuhai and Zhongshan have responded followed established procedures, which include source-tracing, lockdowns to prevent the movement of people and universal testing. But the moves have been even more efficient, accurate and ruthless compared to the conventional approach. Universal testing is necessary. Yet, in Zhuhai the strategy this time has been to conduct three rounds of universal testing for three consecutive days, and those who do not comply will get a yellow health code. Only after they complete the test can their codes become green again. In Zhongshan, nucleic acid tests were carried out in multiple districts merely two hours after a confirmed case was announced at noon that day. Within three days, 5.21 million residents in the region were tested. The new practice is to require residents of the areas surrounding a region where a case had been found to undergo seven tests within 14 days.

Xi'an has been in lockdown for 25 days, and at least 13 rounds of universal testing have been conducted. The reason is that there have already been major outbreaks of the pandemic in many communities. Therefore, continuous testing is being conducted to identify patients until all negative cases are detected from people in quarantine, thereby achieving zero COVID ''society-wise''. It takes several more rounds of universal testing to ensure that the invisible chains of transmission have been completely cut off. Now that some areas have been gradually released from the restrictions, the hope of a city-wide lifting of the lockdown is also just around the corner.

The pandemic is hard to guard against, but the measures to control the pandemic can be constantly updated. Virus variants are pervasive, so countermeasures against them should not be immutable. When the pandemic first occurred, people were at their wits' end in the face of a virus they had never encountered before. Wuhan was in lockdown for 86 days, and the whole country was on high alert. The toughest measures were preferred. Two years on, all that can be done has been done. 2.93 billion doses of vaccines have been administered nationwide, and the age limit for vaccination has been lowered to three years old. Plus, the National Health Commission has been continuously updating its anti-epidemic strategies and contingency plans. Even so, in the face of the continuous emergence of different kinds of pandemic situations, the various municipal governments need to be flexible with their strategies. As long as the new strategies are properly implemented, the governments can win the trust of the people and enhance citizens' level of cooperation.

明報社評 2022.1.17：病毒變種顯現新風險 靈活變招應對新情况

內地踏入新的一年又出現多個地方多種病毒株的零星爆發，感染人數連續數周達到三位數，昨天才首次回復到雙位數。Omicron無孔不入，已經有14個省市發現病例，而且無症狀感染人數激增。冬奧即將開幕、春運馬上開始，人員流動和人群聚集大增，防疫抗疫形勢更形嚴峻，惟以「動態清零」為目標的大方針不變，更加需要因應情况變化不斷優化防疫手段，不時變招才能將疫情遏制在萌芽階段。

疫情沉寂多時的廣東，珠海和中山近日分別出現10例和3例感染個案，而且是Omicron病毒株，此前深圳也出現了疫情，整個珠三角隨之風聲鶴唳，加上很多工人和學生都準備在這個時候返鄉度歲，一旦疫情外溢到其他省份，後果不堪設想。

珠海和中山的應對手段雖然是按既定程序，追蹤源頭、封區防止人員流動、全民檢測，但做法跟傳統更加「快準狠」。全民檢測是必須的，但珠海這次採取了三天連續三次全民檢測，而且是將不遵守三天三檢的市民變成黃碼，必須要完成檢測才能變回綠碼。中山在當天中午發布有確診病例後，兩個小時後立即在多區開展核酸檢測，三天內對域內521萬名居民做檢測，新的做法是，在發現病例的周邊區份，要求居民在14天內做7次檢測。

西安封城25天，做了起碼13輪全民檢測，原因是疫情已經在多個社區大規模爆發，因此採用不斷檢測將患者找出，直至陰性病例全部是從隔離人群被檢測到，達到「社會面清零」，還要多做幾次全民檢測確保隱形傳播鏈徹底截斷，而今已經逐步解封一些區份，全城解封也指日可待。

疫情出現是防不勝防，但控制疫情的手段則是可以不斷更新的。病毒變異無孔不入，應對招數不應該是一成不變的。剛發生疫情的時候，人們面對一個從未遇到過的病毒而束手無策，武漢封城86天，全國高度戒備，能採用的手段愈嚴厲愈好，但已經經歷疫情兩年多，該做的已經做了，全國接種疫苗29.3億劑次，接種年齡已經下降到三歲，而且國家衛健委不斷更新防疫方案和應急預案。即使如此，各個城市在面對疫情不斷出現新花款的情况下，也需要靈活變招，只要政府實施的新招得宜，是可以爭取到市民的信任和提高他們配合程度的。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

nip sth in the bud：to stop sth when it has just begun because you can see that problems will come from it

dormant：not active or growing now but able to become active or to grow in the future

be at your wits' end：to be so worried by a problem that you do not know what to do next

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)