Australian in HK：Dishonesty is Dangerous

Hong Kong's safety has been compromised by the dishonesty of individuals and groups who ignored Covid-19 restrictions.

In fact, dishonesty is dangerous not just as regards Covid-19 but for all aspects of life. For example, dishonest construction means a dangerous building. It pays to be honest!

■20 key traits of an honest person: https://bit.ly/3Flsoo2

■Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

Website: www.v2catholic.com

E-mail: jdwomi@gmail.com

audio: link.mingpao.com/15210.htm

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)