Mona's Musings：Money-milking IELTS Exams

Defenders of IELTS's time-sensitivity argue that a person's ability to use their second language may diminish over time, especially if not practised regularly. However, candidates who have aced IELTS are unlikely to forget their grammar in merely two years. Meanwhile, exposure to an immersive English environment contributes to one's proficiency. Rather than necessitating a complete test retake, organisers may consider offering cheaper top-up tests for second-time applicants. Exemption should also be granted under reasonable circumstances.

Individual cases aside, there is a broader social context to consider. Take Nigeria as an example. Having been a British colony for nearly eighty years, English is one of the country's lingua francas and the medium of instruction in schools. The country is ranked third-best in Africa and 29th best globally for English proficiency in 2017. Still, Nigerians have to take the pricey exam at almost twice the country's minimum wage.

With such rigidity, it isn't a surprise for IELTS to come under fire for financial extortion. Sitting the IELTS test costs an average of around HKD1755 depending on the test centre and country. Test preparation classes are often expensive as well. If IELTS is to become an appropriate language proficiency test, adjustments are long due.

Source: https://bit.ly/3KaVU3p

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough. (Email : monafpchu@gmail.com)

