Idiom Magic：WRAP UP 包裹起來;穿(衣)保暖

【明報專訊】This wrap up refers to putting something on or around a person or an object. For example, we wrap up in warm clothing when it is cold. Or we wrap up a gift (禮物) in pretty paper before giving it to someone. ''And then there is Tina,'' Timothy said, ''who is studying to become a nurse (護士). She's been known to wrap my arms or legs up for no reason at all!'' ''It's good practice (練習),'' Tina smiled.
