Editorial：Impact of Omicron on Global Supply Chain

The fifth wave of COVID was triggered when Cathay Pacific aircrew exempt from quarantine did not strictly abide by pandemic restrictions and brought the Omicron virus into the community. Once again, quarantine exemption was a loophole in the prevention of imported cases. Laying the blame on Cathay's mishandling, the government tightened quarantine rules, requiring crew members of both passenger and cargo aircrafts to undergo quarantine after returning to Hong Kong before they can enter local areas; axing their exemptions. Cathay stated that the new measures would seriously affect manpower and operational arrangements. At one point, it grounded its cargo planes for a week. Although these flights were resumed later, the company's cargo capacity has dropped by more than half.

Before the outbreak of the fifth wave, the Hong Kong government kept emphasising that it was necessary to exempt some aircrew from quarantine to maintain supplies for Hong Kong by air. The risk of infection for cargo aircrew was low, the government contended, and they could be medically monitored at home upon return to Hong Kong, so hotel quarantine was not necessary. Airlines had to ensure that its aircrew strictly adhered to anti-epidemic guidelines at outport bases. As for the crew of passenger flights, one of the practices was a complete closed-loop management. After working for 21 days, aircrew members underwent quarantine for 14 days at designated hotels in Hong Kong. They could return to local areas only if they had tested negative. These arrangements, however, were not popular among the aircrew, hence the practice of ''departing on passenger flights and returning on cargo planes'' emerged. Cathay drew up duty rosters and arranged flights on that basis. Passenger planes leaving Hong Kong returned to the city as soon as possible after arriving at the destination. Furthermore, these returning flights only carried cargo and not passengers. The aircrew originally on passenger planes returned to Hong Kong as cargo aircrew and were thus exempted from quarantine.

From the perspective of pandemic prevention, the practice of ''departing on passenger planes and returning on cargo planes'' must have been risky. The Hong Kong government has stated that it will investigate whether Cathay had violated anti-epidemic regulations, while Cathay has emphasised that it had complied with the regulations and submitted accurate records to the authorities. This implies that it did not deceive the authorities or exploit any legal loopholes. Some lawmakers even questioned whether the practice of Cathay was ''acquiesced'' by the authorities previously. The government and Cathay have provided different versions of the matter, and it remains to be determined who is right or wrong. In any case, the government's tightening of quarantine arrangements for aircrew will indeed have an impact on air freight services to Hong Kong. Goods such as fresh food and flowers will take the first brunt, while the supply of some electronic products and drugs by air might also be disrupted in the short term. It will take time to assess the scale and depth of the actual impact.

明報社評 2022.1.14：Omicron挫全球供應鏈 港收緊空運折射險情

Omicron肆虐全球，本港亦爆發第五波疫情，政府收緊空運政策，堵塞機組人員豁免檢疫漏洞，機管局昨天更宣布，限制以香港機場作為中轉站，過境轉機僅限來自非高風險地區乘客。香港是國際航空樞紐，新措施無可避免對本港空運貨運帶來影響，然而近期外圍疫禍變本加厲，歐美情况尤其駭人，未來一個多月，全球Omicron疫情仍處高峰，外防輸入短期堅壁清野，亦屬迫於無奈。

豁免檢疫的國泰機組人員未有嚴守防疫要求，將Omicron病毒帶入社區，觸發第五波疫情，豁免檢疫安排再成外防輸入缺口，政府歸咎國泰處理失當，收緊檢疫要求，無論客機還是貨機的機組人員，返港後必須檢疫隔離，才可進入本地社區，再無任何豁免。國泰表示新措施嚴重影響人手及營運安排，一度停飛貨機一周，雖然之後復飛，惟貨運力大跌超過一半。

第五波疫情出現之前，港府一直強調，豁免部分機組人員檢疫隔離，對維持空運物資供港有其必要，貨機機組人員感染風險較低，返港後可以居家醫學監測，毋須酒店檢疫，航空公司要確保他們在外站嚴守防疫指引。客機機組人員方面，做法之一是全閉環式管理，機組人員工作21天，之後在本港指定酒店隔離14天，檢測陰性才可返回社區，惟有關安排不受機組人員歡迎，遂有「客機去、貨機返」的做法。國泰以此方法編更及安排航班，客機由香港出發，抵達目的地後盡快回港，兼且只載貨不載客，原先的客機機組人員，以貨機人員身分返港，得以豁免檢疫。

從防疫角度，「客機去貨機返」做法必有風險。港府表示將調查國泰有否違規，國泰方面則強調有遵守規定，並有向當局提交準確紀錄，言下之意是沒有欺騙當局或走法律罅，有議員甚至質疑，國泰有關做法之前得到當局「默許」。政府與國泰說法不一，誰是誰非有待弄清，無論如何，政府收緊機組人員檢疫隔離安排，對空運供港確有影響，首當其衝是新鮮食材和鮮花一類貨物，部分電子產品及藥品的空運供應，短期亦可能出現混亂，至於實際影響的廣度和深度，則需時觀察。

■/ Glossary / 生字 /

rage：to spread very quickly

acquiesce：to accept sth without arguing, even if you do not really agree with it

take the brunt (of sth)：to receive the main force of sth unpleasant

