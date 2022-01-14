名人教英文：Just in case 以防某事發生

吉娜：你要去那裏？

Kit: I'm going to the County Horse Trials. It's the first event of the year and it's the cross-country today.

基特：去看本郡的馬術三項賽。這是今年第一項賽事，而今天舉辦越野賽。

Gina: Oh, I went last year. Hilary Keefe won it. Is she riding today?

吉娜：哦，我去年也有去看，希拉里．基夫當時得勝，今天會出賽嗎？

Kit: Yes, and she's the favourite. But the competition is really hot.

基特：會。一般都認為她會奪標，但競爭十分激烈。

Gina: Well the weather seems to be OK at the moment but there may be rain this afternoon.

吉娜：目前天氣看來還好，但下午可能下雨。

Kit: Yes, I saw that and I've got my rain gear with me just in case. But I hope it doesn't. That would make the ground slippery and difficult for the horses.

基特：不錯，我也看到預告，所以帶了雨具，但希望沒雨吧，否則地上濕滑，馬匹奔跑會較為困難。

Gina: I know. Let's hope it stays dry.

吉娜：是啊，希望繼續好天吧。◆

In case 與 just in case 一般譯做「以防萬一」，但「以防萬一」是指預防不大可能發生的事，(just) in case 則只是「以防某事會發生」，並無「萬一」含義 。留意 (just) in case 與 in case of 意思相同，不過，(just) in case 之後會用子句 (clause)，in case of 之後則會用名詞，而 just in case 則常用於句末，例如： (1) I'll write it down (just) in case I forget（我會寫下來，以免忘記）。(2) Call 999 in case of fire or other emergency（假如失火或有其他緊急事故，就打九九九） 。(3) He is a violent man. Take a gun with you, just in case（他是個暴徒，你最好還是帶支槍）。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

