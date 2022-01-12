Word Puzzle

3. Things or people that are prepared to be useful could be described as _____ hand (2)

5. Powder from beans of a tropical plant; used to make drinking chocolate (5)

6. A life form almost the same as another, but with just a few differences (7)

7. Not complete: a _____ solution to a problem (7)

Clues Down

1. Extremely: elderly persons walking on snow need to be _____ careful (2)

2. The first officer on a passenger jet usually does this job (2,5)

4. Something that is exactly between opposites might be referred to as this (7)

5. A natural hollow in a hillside or cliff, large enough to walk around in (4)

̷̷ by David Foulds ̷

