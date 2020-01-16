Idiom Magic：PROTECT AGAINST/FROM 使……免受某事物的傷害

【明報專訊】Henrietta was on her nest when it began to rain. Faster than you can say ''lightning and thunder'', she rushed to the farmer's house to borrow (借) an umbrella. ''Why would a hen want an umbrella?'' the farmer asked. ''As a means of protecting my infants (嬰兒) against the elements (惡劣的天氣或境況)!'' Henrietta exclaimed. ''Then take this and protect them from harm,'' the farmer nodded. Protect against/from refers to guarding something from harm.
