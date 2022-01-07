Editorial：Caspar Tsui Should Step Down for Frustrating Anti-epidemic Efforts

Yesterday (6 January) Hong Kong added 33 new cases of infection. 28 of them were imported, and the remaining 5 cases were related to previous ones. The cluster related to the mother of an infected flight attendant has continued to expand. Those infected include not only a friend from her dancing group and a foreign domestic helper, but also the diners at the restaurants she visited, including one in North Point and a Chinese restaurant at Causeway Bay's Windsor House.

It is understood that Witman Hung, a Hong Kong delegate to the National People's Congress and a member of the Business and Professionals Alliance for Hong Kong, held a birthday banquet this Monday night (3 January). Over a hundred people attended, including 10 top government officials such as the Secretaries and Deputy Secretaries of the Home Affairs Bureau and the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau, the Commissioner of Police and the Commissioner of the ICAC. They went to the party one after another and stayed for various lengths of time. Later, the CHP found that an attendee, whose preliminary test result has shown to be positive, had arrived at the scene at 9:30 that evening. A search through the ''LeaveHomeSafe'' and Octopus Card systems and other records reveal that of the 10 high-ranking officials who attended the birthday celebration, 8 had already left before 9:30. The remaining two were Director of Immigration Au Ka-wang and Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui. The CHP has guidelines for the definition of a close contact, which include how long the stay was and whether there was any risky behaviour. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said yesterday (6 January) that the 9 officials including Au Ka-wang had all accepted the invitation to the party merely to pay a courtesy visit. The CHP did not list these 9 people as close contacts. Caspar Tsui, however, had taken off his mask that night to talk. That posed a risk, and he must be sent to quarantine at Penny's Bay.

The promotion of ethical political norms and proper supervision of administrative teams are prerequisites to good governance. As a massive Omicron outbreak can strike anytime, pandemic prevention is the top priority, and the government urgently needs to mobilise all of its available resources for it. Despite Caspar Tsui's position as Secretary for Home Affairs, his inappropriate actions have led to his consignation at Penny's Bay Quarantine Centre and thus, his absence at such a critical juncture; frustrating the anti-epidemic efforts. His performance in the incident has led to doubts about his judgement, and has let down the central government and the SAR government. He should resign of his own accord to fulfil the principle of accountability. As for the other officials that gathered at the party, the Chief Executive should also conduct a thorough follow-up investigation and explain how she will handle the matter. This should include whether anyone would resign or get the sack. The ongoing pandemic crisis began with an aircrew member, who, though his quarantine exemption, moved around the city in violation of in-house rules. Carrie Lam took the management of Cathay Pacific to task for their failure to supervise their employees. As for the birthday party incident, the officials who took part in it should no doubt take responsibility for their behaviour. But the Chief Executive also has a responsibility to supervise her subordinates—she cannot say that the incident had nothing to do with herself. The Chief Executive should tailor-make rules of COVID-19 etiquette for senior-ranking officials, setting out the matters that need to be avoided or paid attention to. Any violation of such regulations should result in punishment.

明報社評 2022.1.7：徐英偉拖抗疫後腿 失當行為須即下台

本港防疫形勢嚴峻，10名高官卻於周一出席一個大型生日宴會，衛生防護中心事後發現，席間有人初步陽性，在場的民政局長徐英偉成為密切接觸者，須到竹篙灣檢疫隔離。Omicron病毒來勢洶洶，食衛局長呼籲市民避免去人多擠迫地方或參與大型活動，高官理應以身作則，律己以嚴。

昨天本港新增33宗感染個案，28宗屬輸入，其餘5宗則與之前的感染個案相關。確診空姐母親群組持續擴大，除了舞友與外傭受感染，她所到過的食肆，包括北角一間餐廳，以及銅鑼灣皇室堡一間酒樓，都有食客中招。

根據已知資料，港區人代、經民聯成員洪為民本周一舉辦生日晚宴，過百人出席，先後有10名政府高官到場，包括民政事務局和財經事務及庫務局的正副局長、警務處長、廉政專員等，各人逗留時間長短不等。事後衛生防護中心發現，當日有一名初步陽性感染者，於晚上9時半到場。翻查安心出行及八達通等紀錄，10名「賀壽」高官，有8人在9時半前已離開，其餘兩人分別是入境處長區嘉宏，以及民政局長徐英偉。衛生防護中心有指引界定密切接觸者，包括逗留時間及當時行為有無風險，行政長官林鄭月娥昨稱，區嘉宏等 9名官員，當日只是獲邀到場禮貌式打招呼，短暫逗留並無食飯，防護中心未將9人列為密切接觸者，但徐英偉有除下口罩交流，構成風險，須到竹篙灣檢疫隔離。

實現良政善治，先要樹立良好政風，整頓管治隊伍。Omicron疫禍隨時大爆發，防疫大於一切，政府急須總動員抗疫，徐英偉身為民政局長，卻因為行事不當，關鍵時刻要到竹篙灣檢疫隔離，拖抗疫工作後腿。徐英偉在事件中的表現，令人懷疑其判斷力，有負中央和特區政府所託，應該自行辭職，體現問責原則，至於其他與聚官員，行政長官亦須徹查跟進，交代如何處理，包括是否還有人須辭須炒。這次疫情危機，始於豁免檢疫機組人員違規外出，國泰高層管束不力，林鄭大興問罪之師。生日宴會風波，與聚官員當然要為自己的行為負責，可是行政長官亦有責任管束下屬，不能說與己無關。行政長官應為高官度身訂做一套防疫行為指引，列明需要避免或留意的事項，如有違反，就應作出懲處。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

courtesy visit：a formal or official visit, usually by one important person to another, just to be polite, not to discuss important business

norm：a situation or a pattern of behaviour that is usual or expected

prerequisite：something that must exist or happen before sth else can happen or be done

