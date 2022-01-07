名人教英文：Heart is not in it 提不起勁

凱爾：你看起來有點不開心。怎麼了？

Miatta: Well, haven't you heard the news?

米亞塔：你沒有聽新聞嗎？

Keir: What news? I've only just come back from a business trip.

凱爾：什麼新聞？我剛出差回來。

Miatta: Mary Reddie has resigned as leader of the Progress Party.

米亞塔：瑪麗•雷迪辭去了進步黨黨魁職位。

Keir: Oh no! She's been a really outstanding leader. Most people thought she would lead the PP to victory at the next election. Why on earth did she do that?

凱爾：哎呀，她是個非常出色的領袖。一般人都以為下次選舉她會帶領進步黨獲勝。為什麼辭職？

Miatta: Well she had a baby last year, as you know, and she says that since coming back to politics after maternity leave, her heart isn't in it any more.

米亞塔：她去年生了孩子，這個你也知道。她說，產假之後，再也提不起勁從事政治。

Keir: That's terrible. We so need a change of government. What's the PP going to do now?

凱爾：真不幸。我們的政府實在應該轉換了。進步黨將怎麼辦？

Miatta: We'll know later today. The Party's holding a press conference at 6 o'clock.

米亞塔：今天稍後就會知道。該黨定於六點鐘會見記者。◆

One's heart is not in it/something, 直譯是「心不在其中」，與中文成語「心不在焉」看來相似，但「心不在焉」一般是指注意力不集中，與one's heart is not in it/something意思不大相同。這句英文成語是說某人對某事不感興趣，因此毫不用心，做起來也提不起勁，例如：(1) You will not succeed in anything if your heart is not in it (無論做什麼事，不專心致志，都不會成功) 。(2) From the way she sang, I could tell that her heart was not in the song (看她那樣子唱歌，我就知道她無心歌唱) 。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。