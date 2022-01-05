Editorial : HK On Verge of 5th Wave: No Way to Delay Vaccine Bubble Expansion

A cluster of infections has been started by a Cathay Pacific flight attendant, who broke regulations to dine in the Moon Palace restaurant at Festival Walk, raising concerns about the possible spread of Omicron in the community. The Centre for Health Protection has reported a preliminary positive case from an unknown source in the city which is highly likely to involve Omicron. The infected person is a Tuen Mun resident, works in North Point; and has never been to Festival Walk or Moon Palace. While investigation is still needed to determine if the preliminary positive case is connected to the 7 known infected people from the Moon Palace cluster, one fact can already be established—the existence of invisible chains of transmission in the community.

The emergence of a case of unknown origin means that a community outbreak is highly possible now. The transmissibility of Omicron is alarming and much higher than that of other known variants of COVID-19, with a basic reproduction number of 6 to 10. This entails that theoretically, an infected person can transmit the virus to 6 to 10 people. All parties should be mentally prepared as the city is on the brink of a fifth wave. The vaccination rate in the city now stands at only 70%, with the figure for elderly people aged over 70 even lower at 38%. In the face of the Omicron threat, the need to boost the vaccination rate has become ever more pressing.

Just days ago, the Secretary for Food and Health announced clearly in advance that the vaccine bubble would be expanded before the Lunar New Year. Citizens must have received at least one dose in order to enter eateries and other scheduled premises. However, after the authorities met with representatives of the catering industry on Monday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced yesterday (4 January) that the implementation of the measure will be delayed until the end of next month. Some catering representatives revealed that during the meeting, they voiced concerns that the period before and after the Lunar New Year is a peak season for Chinese restaurants, and that they hoped the implementation of a vaccine passport could be delayed. They described the authorities' latest decision as "following their fair opinions" and so forth.

The remarks by catering sector representatives make one arrive at the conclusion that the government has delayed the plan largely to accommodate the industry, not only to make it easy for them to do business on Lunar New Year's Eve and throughout the Spring Festival, but even for the sake of "waiting" until companies have held their conventional spring receptions. Given that Omicron may have spread rapidly and thus, posing a great hazard to the unvaccinated elderly people, the authorities should reconsider the decision of putting off the vaccine bubble expansion. The pace of boosting the vaccination rate should not be slowed down just to satisfy the industry's wish of "waiting till the Lunar New Year is over".

明報社評2022.1.5：第五波疫情一觸即發 谷針豈能「等埋春茗」

本港疫情傳來壞消息，事隔兩個多月再度出現源頭不明個案，疑涉Omicron變種病毒株，爆發第五波疫情可能性相當高。外國經驗顯示，需要入院的Omicron感染者，大多沒有接種疫苗。市民面對新一波疫情威脅，未打針者應盡快打針，完成接種者則應趁早打第三針。政府原定農曆新年前擴大「疫苗氣泡」谷針，卻因飲食業界擔心影響過節生意，押後到下月底才實施，「等埋春茗」，再次突顯當局防疫不夠當機立斷，太易受小我利益左右。光顧食肆過節團聚，可以是未打針長者盡快接種的一大動力，政府應該把握時機，如期本月底擴大疫苗氣泡。

國泰機艙服務員返港後，違規外出到又一城望月樓用膳，引發群組感染，外界擔心Omicron在社區擴散。衛生防護中心表示，本港出現一宗源頭不明的初步陽性個案，很大機會涉及Omicron，感染者居於屯門，北角上班，並無到過又一城或望月樓。這宗初步陽性個案，跟望月樓群組已知的7名感染者是否有關，尚待追查，然而可以肯定的是社區存在隱形傳播鏈。

現在出現源頭不明個案，意味社區爆發機率相當高，鑑於Omicron傳播力驚人，基本繁殖數介乎6至10，意即一個感染者理論上可把病毒傳給6至10人，遠高於其他已知的新冠病毒株，各方必須有心理準備，第五波疫情一觸即發。本港疫苗接種率只有七成，70歲以上長者接種率更只有38%，面對Omicron疫情威脅，更應該加快谷針。

食衛局長不久前才明確預告，農曆新年前將擴大疫苗氣泡計劃，市民出入食肆及表列處所，至少要打過一針。可是當局周一與飲食業界開會後，行政長官林鄭月娥昨天宣布，擴大疫苗氣泡計劃延至下月底實施。有餐飲業代表則透露，他們在會上反映，農曆新年前後是中式食肆生意高峰，希望押後實施疫苗護照，形容當局最新決定「從善如流」，云云。

觀乎飲食業代表說法，政府押後計劃，主要是遷就業界，除了方便他們做團年飯和新春假期生意，甚至還要「等埋」公司辦春茗。鑑於Omicron疫情有可能急速擴散，威脅未打針長者，當局應重新考慮押後擴大疫苗氣泡的決定，不能為了滿足業界「等埋過年」，拖慢谷針步伐。

■Glossary

生字

sway : to persuade sb to believe sth or do sth

entail : to involve or cause sth as a necessary or inevitable accompaniment or result

put off : to change sth to a later time or date