Idiom Magic：THE GOLDEN AGE WAS NEVER THE PRESENT AGE 時代是今非昔比

【明報專訊】Many nations have experienced a time which they think of as their golden age (黃金時代). This is defined as a time of great achievement, happiness and prosperity (繁榮). The curious thing is that this age is always in the past, and no one at the time realised they were living in such a marvellous (非常美好的) period! This proverb suggests that our age may be much better than we think. ''The golden age was never the present age, but I keep hoping things will improve (改善),'' Mortimer said.