Australian in HK：Why is this year 2022?!

But the real reason why this year is 2022 is because, by common reckoning, 2022 years ago in a stable at Bethlehem a baby named Jesus was born.

For Christians, Jesus is the focal point of human history, the joy of every heart and the one who still today saves us from sickness and sin.

There has never been anybody who has spoken like Jesus. No one else has ever said ''I am the Way, the Truth and the Life''.

Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

