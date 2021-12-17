名人教英文：I shudder to think 想到都心寒

安妮：看我手機上顯示的情景。

Malcolm: Gosh, that's incredible. I've never seen so much water flowing through a town. The water's up to the upstairs windows. Look at those people on the roof! Where is it? What happened?

馬爾科姆：啊呀，真是難以置信。我從沒見過這樣的滔滔洪水流經一個城市，直淹到樓上的窗戶。你看屋頂上那些人！這是什麼地方？發生了什麼事？

Annie: It's in Germany in a town called Greusheim. They had flash floods, which took them completely by surprise. Three months' rain in one night.

安妮：這是德國一個城市，叫格勒斯海姆。洪水暴至，令他們完全措手不及。一夜之間的雨量，等於足足三個月。

Malcolm: Oh no! I imagine some people have been swept away and drowned.

馬爾科姆：哎呀！有些人恐怕已被水沖去及淹死。

Annie: Yes, they think around fifty so far. It's horrifying. And so many houses have been damaged or destroyed too.

安妮：不錯，他們認為至今約有五十人。真可怕。不少房屋也遭損壞或沖毁。

Malcolm: So a lot of people have lost their homes.

馬爾科姆：一定有很多人失去家園。

Annie: Yes, almost everyone living near the river.

安妮：你說得對。幾乎所有住在河邊的人，都無家可歸了。

Malcolm: That's terrible. I shudder to think how they're going to cope with being homeless, especially with winter coming on.

馬爾科姆：真慘。想到他們痛失家園的困境，我也不免心寒，何況冬天快要來了。

Annie: Well, let's hope the emergency services and the government's disaster relief operation will be able to give them the help they need.

安妮：希望緊急救援部門和政府的救災行動能夠給予他們所需的協助。◆

Shudder 是「戰慄」、「發抖」、「打戰」的意思，其後可用 to (do something) 或 at (something) 帶出「戰慄」、「發抖」等的原因，例如：I shuddered to see the corpses/at the sight of the corpses (我看到那些屍體，不禁毛骨悚然)。To shudder to think (that) 或 to shudder at the thought of (something) 是常用語，表示「想到 (某事) 就毛骨悚然」，例如：(1) I shudder to think that we will have to live with Covid-19 (我想到要與新冠肺炎並存，不禁膽戰心惕) 。(2) He shuddered at the thought of having to seek refuge in a foreign land (他想到要往異鄉避難，老大不情願) 。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

■休刊小啓：英文版 將於12月20日至12月31日休刊，明年1月3日復刊。謹祝讀者聖誕及新年快樂！