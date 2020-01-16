Write on...：FISHING WITH DAD

''Looks promising,'' Dad said. ''I know a spot,'' and he rowed along the reeds hugging the shore. Turtles sitting on rocks waiting for the sun slid silently into the water when we passed near. Then dad stopped rowing, put the oars up and began to bait our hooks.

''I've got a couple of things. We'll try bacon bits first,'' he said, standing to throw his line out. ''I've got minnows in a jar if bacon doesn't work. You can never take fish for granted: one day it's this, the next day it's something else. You have to try outsmarting them.''

I stood and dropped my line in close to the side of the boat. ''Maybe there's one hiding under us in the shadows,'' I said.

''Maybe.'' He pulled his pole back and saw that his bait was gone. ''Devils! They're clever eaters,'' he said. ''I didn't even feel that.'' He put another piece of bacon on his hook, carefully wrapping it tightly around and around before giving his pole a swing and sending the line toward the reeds.

I stood at the opposite end of the boat and planted my legs apart to keep my balance as I pulled my pole up. ''I thought I saw my cork bounce,'' I said, and no sooner had I said that than I heard a bullet hiss past my ear. Zing, and I heard another one. Tsssst, tsssst, tsssst, and three more went hissing by. I dropped to the bottom of the boat like a dead weight. ''Dad, someone's shooting!'' I cried, and I pressed tightly to the floor of the boat in absolute fear. I heard more bullets, and I looked up. ''Dad, get down! Those are bullets, someone's shooting!'' I cried.

He said nothing. He stood with his pole in his hand looking at me, and I started to cry. ''Dad, Dad!'' I screamed, terrified he was going to get hit, but seeing the look on his face I stopped. He was standing straight as an arrow with his arms out holding his pole as though nothing in the world was happening. As far as he was concerned, there wasn't a loose bullet flying around within a hundred miles. He stared down at me, his lips frozen in a tight line, and I knew what he was seeing and what he was thinking. I heard another bullet hiss by, and, still standing, he reached down and began pulling in his line. He slid his pole into the boat and sat down facing away from me. With the sound of another bullet piercing the air, he unlocked the oars and began rowing back to the pier.

̷̷ by John Bell Smithback ̷

© John Bell Smithback