Editorial：Underestimation of the Omicron Threat Calls for Speedy Implementation of Third Dose

Omicron was first discovered in South Africa at the end of last month. So far, only half a month or so has passed, and Omicron-related cases have already been recorded in 77 countries around the world. The World Health Organisation (WHO) believes that Omicron has actually spread to most countries around the world — it is just that the cases have not been detected yet. A new wave of the pandemic caused by Omicron is expected to reach its peak in many countries in a few weeks, meaning that they will ring in this Christmas and New Year haunted by the spectre of Omicron.

The WHO has said that compared with other COVID-19 variants, Omicron is spreading at an unprecedented rate. Simply considering the state of affairs in the UK offers a glimpse into the situation. Two weeks ago, the first Omicron-related case was discovered in the UK. Last Friday, the number of new Omicron cases recorded in a single day already rose to 448. This Monday, the number even climbed to 1,576. The Department of Health and Social Care believed that the actual number of infections was far higher than that. Currently, the UK has recorded about 60,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest level since the beginning of January. While the cases are mostly Delta-related, the authorities have estimated that if the number of Omicron infections continues to rise exponentially, Omicron will outcompete Delta shortly and become the dominant variant in the country. By the end of this month, the number of cases could even reach one million, with over 100,000 people diagnosed every day.

At the beginning of last month, the pandemic situation on the European continent was severe. Some countries had to go into lockdown to fight the pandemic, and there were even plans for universal compulsory vaccination. Back then, the UK was still congratulating itself on its good fortune, for the local pandemic situation was generally good and it might not be too serious in winter. Then Omicron popped up out of nowhere. In the past, the British government have always had reservations about introducing a ''vaccine passport'' to follow in the footsteps of some countries in Continental Europe. However, as the pandemic situation took a sharp turn for the worse, the British government had no choice but to launch a ''Plan B'' and tighten its anti-pandemic measures, including the first-ever introduction of a mandatory vaccine pass system in crowded venues such as nightclubs.

Although Omicron's pathogenicity is milder than the previous variant, Delta, and it causes fewer cases of severe illness and death, its transmissibility is much stronger. One can still get infected even if the body has antibodies from a previous infection or vaccination.

The Hong Kong government intends to expand its third-dose vaccination plan early next month. It must prepare the accompanying supporting measures and publicise the scheme as soon as possible to ensure its smooth execution. In the vaccine pass scheme introduced by the UK, the definition of ''fully vaccinated'' will even be adjusted to account for the third dose. This highlights the British authorities' determination to boost the vaccination rate. Hong Kong should also make up its mind and speed up the promotion of a ''vaccine passport'' scheme. It must not drag its feet nor indulge in empty talk anymore.

明報社評 2021.12.16：Omicron威脅易被低估 「第三針」擴大事不宜遲

新冠病毒變異株Omicron蔓延全球，多國單日確診病例急升。Omicron相對低的重症率和死亡率，容易令人低估其威脅，然而由於它的傳播力極強，更勝之前的Delta變種病毒，確診病例暴增，縱然不少人毋須送院，病人之多，依然可以壓垮醫療系統，嚴重影響正常經濟活動，英國等地紛紛收緊防疫措施，正正突顯了疫情的嚴重。

Omicron上月底在南非首度發現，至今不過半個多月，全球已有77個國家錄得相關病例，世衛相信Omicron其實已擴散到全球大部分國家，只是未被發現，由它引發的新一輪疫情，預料數星期後將在多國陸續進入高峰期，意味這個聖誕新年，很多國家都要在Omicron陰霾下度過。

世衛形容，與其他新冠病毒變種相比，Omicron傳播之快前所未有。單看英國情况，其實已可見一斑。兩周前，英國發現首宗相關病例，上周五單日新增Omicron個案已增至448宗，及至本周一，數目更升至1576宗，衛生部門相信實際感染人數遠不止於此。現時英國單日新增新冠病例約有6萬宗，是1月初以來最高，病例以Delta變種為主，然而當局推算，倘若Omicron感染者持續幾何級數上升，短期內它將超越Delta，成為全國主流病毒株，本月底更將突破100萬，每日超過10萬人確診。

上月初，歐洲大陸疫情嚴峻，部分國家需要封城抗疫，甚至打算強制全民打針，當時英國尚在慶幸本地抗疫形勢整體良好，今冬疫情未必太嚴重，未料Omicron忽然殺出。英國政府對於仿效歐陸國家引入「疫苗護照」，之前一直有保留，可是隨着抗疫形勢急轉直下，當局亦得推出「B計劃」收緊控疫措施，包括首度強制夜店等人潮擁擠場所，採用疫苗通行證措施。

Omicron的致病性，雖較之前的Delta溫和，較少重症及死亡個案，惟傳播力更強，縱然曾經染疫身懷抗體，又或接種過疫苗，一樣可以感染得病。

政府有意下月初擴大第三針計劃，必須及早做好配套準備和宣傳，確保計劃順利推展。英國引入疫苗通行證，還將接種第三針納入通行證中「完成接種疫苗」的定義，突顯英國當局谷針決心，香港亦應下定決心，加快推動「疫苗護照」，不能議而不決，一味紙上談兵。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

ring in：to ring bells to celebrate sth, especially the new year

spectre：sth unpleasant that people are afraid might happen in the future

exponentially：in a way that becomes faster and faster

