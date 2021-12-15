Editorial : SenseTime Caught in Middle of Sino-US Rivalry

AI development is a race contested by many countries. As one of the fastest-growing companies in the industry, SenseTime has its business in many East Asian countries. It has over 2400 customers across its software platforms, including more than 250 Fortune 500 corporations and also listed companies. SenseTime is currently the largest supplier of visual software in China. 85% of its revenue comes from the mainland. However, it is not a mainland start-up, but a home-grown company in Hong Kong. Set up seven years ago in the city, it was founded by a team from the 2001 CUHK Multimedia Lab. Within just a few years, it joined the "unicorn" rank as the highest-earning AI company in Asia and has become a start-up with a valuation of over US$1 billion.

At the beginning of this month, SenseTime announced its IPO in Hong Kong, planning to raise up to HK$6 billion by selling 1.5 billion shares globally. The company was initially scheduled to be listed this Friday (17 December), but was unexpectedly placed by the US Treasury Department on the investment blacklist of "Chinese military-industrial complex companies" last week, barring Americans and institutions from investing in SenseTime's shares. In order to safeguard the interests of potential investors, the company has decided to postpone its listing.

This incident is yet another example of an innovative technology giant suffering setbacks when trying to launch an IPO in Hong Kong after the case of the Ant Group. But what SenseTime faces is not the problem of mainland regulations, but the fact that it has been drawn into the vortex of Sino-US tensions. Both countries have an edge on the competition over AI, so it is hard to tell who will come out as the winner. This time, Washington has taken "human rights abuse in Xinjiang" as the excuse to sanction SenseTime. But all parties are aware that "the human rights concerns are fake; the real agenda is winning the war over technology". Washington sees no difference between Hong Kong and the mainland in bashing China. In the eyes of the White House, SenseTime is a Chinese company.

In view of the emergence of anti-globalisation sentiments in the West and the China-US decoupling, Hong Kong indeed has to rethink its positioning. Nonetheless, that does not mean it is no longer an international city. When China becomes the core of the international configuration, as long as Hong Kong strives for advancement, it can certainly find a conspicuous role to play on the international stage.

明報社評2021.12.15：商湯捲入中美鬥爭 創科發展難離內地

港產「獨角獸」商湯科技受美國制裁措施影響，延遲在港上市，商湯強調會致力盡快完成全球發售及上市，倘若需要處理的只是技術細節，諸如補充招股書資料等，相信可以在短期重新招股上市，惟對部分機構投資者而言，事件無可避免會令他們更為留意政治風險因素，商湯集資規模會否受影響，需要拭目以待。中美角力激烈，金融戰、科技戰層出不窮，商湯是亞洲最大人工智能（AI）軟件公司，華府禁止美國人和機構投資商湯股份，妨礙商湯融資發展，突顯中美脫鈎傾向。香港銳意發展創新科技，商湯事件再次證明，華府為了打擊中國，不會區分香港與內地，香港難再左右逢源，因應國際新形勢，更需積極參與國家內循環發展。

各國爭相發展人工智能，商湯科技是業內其中一間發展得最快的公司，業務遍及東亞多國，軟件平台客戶數目逾2400間，包括超過250間《財富》500強企業及上市公司。商湯科技是目前中國最大的視覺軟件供應商，公司收入八成半來自內地，惟它並非在內地創立，而是一間港產公司。商湯7年前在香港成立，其創始團隊源於2001年的中大多媒體實驗室，短短數年間成為亞洲收入排名最高的AI公司，躋身「獨角獸」之列，成為估值超過10億美元的初創企業。

本月初，商湯宣布在港招股，計劃全球發售15億股，集資最多60億元。商湯原定本周五掛牌上市，未料美國財政部上周將商湯列入「中國軍工企業」投資黑名單，禁止美國人及機構投資商湯股票。為了保障有意投資者的利益，商湯決定延遲上市。

今次是繼螞蟻集團後，再有重磅創科公司在港上市遇阻滯，然而商湯面對的並非內地監管問題，而是捲入了中美角力漩渦。AI競爭中美各有優勢，難料鹿死誰手。這次華府以「侵犯新疆人權」為口實制裁商湯，然而各方都意識到「人權是虛，科技戰是實」。華府打壓中國，不分香港與內地，在華府眼中，商湯就是中國企業。

西方出現反全球化現象，加上中美脫鈎，香港確需重新思考自身定位，惟不代表香港不再是國際城市。當中國成為國際格局核心，香港只要奮發求進，定可在國際舞台找到顯眼角色。

■Glossary

生字

prospectus : a book, document or web page that gives information about a school, college, etc. in order to advertise it

have (one's) bread buttered on both sides : to benefit from two things at the same time, often in a way deemed unfair or impractical

vortex : a very powerful feeling or situation that you cannot avoid or escape from