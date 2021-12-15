Word Puzzle

1. A: I want a haircut, but not too short.

B: You need a _____, I suppose. (4)

3. A growing snake must _____ its skin as it gets longer (4)

7. Don't tell our secret to Bill; keep him _____ _____ _____ (2,3,4)

8. Term used in an agreement for sharing things fairly (3,4)

11. Most unusual, unexpected, quite different from normal (9)

12. An important event when growing from child to adult: a _____ of passage (4)

13. A top class entertainer on stage or in the movies (4)

Clues Down

1. Completely baffled by something: cannot make head nor _____ of it (4)

2. To explain things that are hard to understand: to _____ them (9)

4. On receipt of an act of great kindness you might offer your _____ thanks (9)

5. A high-born male aristocrat who could be a close relative of a king or queen (4)

6. The sense that makes you aware of sounds (7)

9. Identification for accessing an internet account: _____ name (4)

10. To mix liquids, pour them into a bowl and _____ them all together (4)

̷̷ by David Foulds ̷