Onward and Upward：''That's the girl!''

On the lookout for an actress ''you could believe was brought up as a Princess'', the director was keen to check out on how Hepburn — then an unknown 22 year-old — carried herself when she wasn't acting. So, after the test ended, he asked her to change back into her street clothes. A casual chat ensued.

All those present were completely won over by her off-screen persona.

''She had everything I was looking for — charm, innocence, and talent...and we said, 'That's the girl!''' the director later recounted.

As I guide my students in their writing of their school application essays, I can't help but notice the similarities between winning a place at a good school and winning a film part: in both cases, one needs to project charm and intelligence in an unforced manner.

This is easier said than done. When writing about oneself, the pains to make a good impression can so easily backfire.

Take for example this introduction to a school application essay:

̷̷ I would like to apply to your school as a Grade 9 student.

My English meets the standard required by schools in the US. As an international school student in Hong Kong, I'm used to learning in an environment where English is the medium of instruction. I scored the highest in Maths last term. It is a subject I really like. Thanks to my maths talent, I can do calculations quickly and correctly. ̷

Note the student's folly in insisting outright that her English is up to par: if this is true, then she should simply have written an eloquent piece and let it do the talking for her. Other misguided moves: stating the grade she's applying for and her maths score. The admission people asked her to write the essay because they wanted to know her ''off-screen persona'' — the real person behind her grades and extracurricular activities. Why waste precious space telling them information they could have easily learned just by glancing at the rest of her application package?

If I were the applicant, I would have introduced myself this way:

̷̷ It's a chicken or egg question.

I've always been told I'm good at maths — indeed, the high maths scores you see on my transcript were attained without much effort on my part — but whether I like maths because I'm good at it, or I'm good at it because I like it, I've never been able to tell for sure. ̷

It would be a mistake to assume only students suffer from self-consciousness when writing self-introductions. Even schools can have a hard time doing so. Tell-tale signs are a stilted prose style and a readiness to use clichés.

Below is the opening paragraph of a Hong Kong headmistress's address to visitors to her school's website:

̷̷ ''It gives me great pleasure to cordially welcome you to the Diocesan Girls' School family website. Through this website you will be able to learn a little more of what our school is about.'' ̷

I would have kicked off her message this way:

̷̷ For well over a century, Diocesan Girls' School has been rearing young women who have gone on to become such a life force in Hong Kong and beyond.

You've come to a place where you can get a glimpse of what we do to make this happen. ̷

Any student who hopes her application essay can elicit a ''that's the girl'' (or boy, as the case may be) response from a competitive institution should be aware of this paradox: you have to put so much effort into your writing and hide your effort so well that the school could believe your words just fell out of you naturally.

文︰Michelle Ng •吳若琦

作者簡介﹕I'm an Oxford-educated writer and writing coach based in Hong Kong. My personal website is https://michellengwritings.com/