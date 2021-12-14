Editorial：Teaching Nanjing Massacre in a Suitable Way to Junior Students

On 13 December 1937, Nanjing fell. Japanese troops entered the city, firing the opening salvo of the massacre. 300,000 Chinese people were killed. To commemorate this day is not to promote hatred nor narrow nationalism, but to never forget this historical tragedy, to cherish the peace we have today and open up a bright future. This year marks the 8th National Memorial Day for the Nanjing Massacre victims. In Hong Kong, the Education Bureau issued a circular to all schools three weeks ago, suggesting that they should organise activities for the National Memorial Day to promote students' awareness of the event and cultivate a sense of national identity. Many primary and secondary schools heeded the call with different mourning activities. One primary school organised a screening of a roughly 5-minute-long short clip taken from an RTHK programme last week. A 50-second segment of it contained graphic scenes of massacres perpetrated by the Japanese army, including civilians being buried alive and children lying dead on streets. Some junior primary school students were frightened and some even cried afterwards, triggering a lot of discussion among parents and society.

School children at various learning stages are vastly different regardless of their level of mental maturity or comprehension. Teaching materials suitable for secondary school students may not be necessarily so for those attending primary school. Even in the latter, junior students are completely different from their seniors in terms of their development. Primary school students in the first and second grades may not be able to distinguish between history and the present. When shown documentary footage of brutal murder and violence out of the blue, they may indeed become panic-stricken, worried that themselves and those around them will also be killed.

In the recent controversy, the footage shown by the school in question was one of the two clips recommended by the Education Bureau. The bureau has emphasised that when providing teaching materials on the Nanjing Massacre to schools, it does not rigidly require them to show the documentaries ''indiscriminately to all classes'', saying that a school can make flexible use of such teaching materials according to circumstance and its professional judgement. But after all, this was the first time that the authorities explicitly recommended that schools arrange activities to commemorate the massacre. Schools have no experience in handling the matter, and some teachers may not have been too aware that the contents of the clips would shock students so much. The authorities should provide more detailed guidelines to remind schools of matters that need attention rather than shifting all the responsibility onto schools.

There is no consensus in the education sectors around the world as to the age when children are suitable for exposure to concrete historical facts concerning war and massacre. Some argue that such topics should be postponed until secondary school, while some think that they can be explored gradually in the fifth and sixth grades of primary school. However, even in lower elementary grades, it is actually possible to let children know the brighter and darker sides of human nature through picture books and without going into details. While historical tragedies cannot be changed, mankind can choose to create a peaceful future.

明報社評 2021.12.14：「南京屠殺」須教好 因齡施教助幼小

昨天是南京大屠殺死難者國家公祭日，本港有小學日前向學生播放由教育局建議的歷史片段，當中有日軍殘殺平民嬰兒的畫面，部分學生恐懼不安，引發爭議。

1937年12月13日，南京淪陷，日軍入城揭開大屠殺序幕，30萬中國人被殺，紀念這個日子，不是為了宣揚仇恨或狹隘民族主義，而是毋忘這段悲慘歴史，珍惜現在的太平，開拓美好未來。南京大屠殺死難者國家公祭日，今年是第8個年頭，在香港，教育局3周前向全港學校發通函，建議校方因應公祭日安排活動，促進學生認識有關事件，培養國民身分認同，不少中小學亦有響應，悼念活動形式林林總總，其中一間小學上周向學生播放一段取自港台節目的短片，內容長約5分鐘，當中有50秒涉及日軍屠殺情景，包括活埋平民、幼兒伏屍等畫面，有初小學生看過後驚恐不安，甚至哭了出來，引發家長和社會不少議論。

不同階段學童，無論心智成熟度還是理解能力，確有巨大差別，適合中學生的教材，不等於適合小學生；即使同是小學生，高小與初小的層次也完全不同。小學一、二年級學生未必懂得區分歷史與當下的界線，突然看到殘殺暴虐的紀錄片段，確有可能感到驚慌，害怕自己和身邊人也會被殺害。

今次小學播片風波，有關片段屬教育局建議可以選播的兩段影片之一。局方強調向全港學校提供南京大屠殺專題教材時，並無硬性規定學校「無差別向所有班級」播放紀錄片，學校可按校情專業判斷，靈活採用有關教材，然而說到底，今次乃是當局首度明確建議學校安排有關紀念南京大屠殺的活動，校方並無處理經驗，部分教師也未必太了解，不清楚片段內容會令學童如此震撼。當局應提供更詳細指引，提醒校方需要留意的事宜，而非將所有責任推給校方。

兒童到了什麼年紀，才適合接觸戰爭屠殺的具體史實情節，各地教育界莫衷一是，有人認為應等到上中學，亦有人覺得高小五、六年級可以逐步涉獵，惟即使在初小階段，其實也可以在不談細節下，透過繪本等方式，讓兒童知道人類有光明亦有醜陋一面，歷史慘劇無法改變，但人類可以選擇開創和平未來。

■/ Glossary / 生字 /

opening salvo：the first in a series of statements, arguments, events etc.

cherish：to keep an idea, a hope or a pleasant feeling in your mind for a long time

out of the blue：unexpectedly; without warning

