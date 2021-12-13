Editorial：Quality Education in China Requires Teaching Resources

Common prosperity is China's latest collective objective. One way to progress towards this goal is to increase workers' wages and social status and to ensure skilled workers are recognised and treated as important. The other way is to promote the all-round development of students. In a system still dominated by examination-oriented education, the proportion of quality education needs to be adjusted, and the importance of quality education needs to be enhanced in the SHSE examination.

Physical education is only one part of quality education. It is also an easy one, since the venues needed for activities like track or football practice are relatively straightforward. In comparison, aesthetic education subjects such as art and music are relatively resource-intensive. Currently, in some provinces and cities, art and music have already been listed as subjects in the SHSE examination, and the Henan government has even expanded the scope to include calligraphy, dance and opera. In these examples, starting from primary school, students will begin to receive aesthetic enrichment and nourishment, which would gradually increase in sophistication and extent. This will be beneficial to the growth of young people in countless ways. Some leaders from the national government have criticised the public for their ''distorted aesthetics''. This has exactly been caused by an upbringing that was lacking in formal aesthetic education.

However, when it comes to aesthetic education training, what is required more than anything else is qualified teachers and the supply of teaching materials. While the syllabus for it is uniform across the country, in remote mountainous areas, schools get music textbooks but not the pianos or other musical instruments. Students' sense of music can only be enriched by listening to music, but the teachers have not received professional training themselves. It is likely that the music subject is actually being taught by a physical education teacher on the side. In most schools, students are merely taught to sing folk songs a cappella to go through the motions. Art classes also face the problem of teacher shortage. Without teaching materials such as canvases and paint, students can only learn sketching. As for the combination of colours, the use of light and dark and so on, students can merely learn them without the chance to put theory into practice. Such being the case, the SHSE examination for aesthetic education subjects can only be made up of questions such as ''Was Chang Dai-chien good at ink painting or oil painting?'' Clearly, to ''cultivate'' children's aesthetics by means of rote learning is like trying to get blood from a stone.

The key issue lies in the allocation of resources. To ensure fairness, the Ministry of Education must come up with supporting measures to equip the western regions and the remote mountainous areas with musical instruments, art teaching materials, and qualified teachers. Furthermore, truly comprehensive quality education must begin in primary school, and it must not be about training students to take aesthetic education exams. Otherwise, students from regions with a lack of resources will still be no match for those from schools in big cities and thus with good resources in aesthetic education assessments, and fairness in education will remain an unreachable goal. There are many other aspects of quality education that have not been treated as important. In this way, the road ahead of reform is a long and difficult one.

明報社評 2021.12.13：全面推行素質教育 資助美育教師下鄉

隨着教育部10月份公布初中升高中的考試內容與方式改革方案後，各地陸續公布新措施，北京市將必考的體育科考分比重增加至總分的9%，有些地方還增加了美育科目。

國家最新的總體目標是共同富裕，演進途徑之一是提高工人工資和社會地位，肯定和重視技術工人。另一方面，推行學生全面發展，在仍然是應試教育為主導的制度中，調整素質教育的比重，在中考提高素質教育的重要性。

體育只是素質教育的其中一環，也是容易做到的一項，因為練跑步和踢足球對場地需求比較簡單，而美術、音樂等美育科目，對資源需求比例更大。現在有一些省市已經將美術及音樂等列作中考科目，河南還擴大範圍到書法、舞蹈和戲曲等。這些美育的薰陶與培育，從小學開始，逐步提升，逐步擴大，對青少年成長的好處，多不勝數，現在某些領導人批評觀眾的「畸形審美觀」，就是在缺乏正規的美育薰陶下成長而得來的。

然而，美育培養最大的要求是師資的力量與教材的供應，課程是全國統一的，但在偏遠的山區，學校得到音樂課本卻沒有鋼琴及其他樂器，學生只能從聽音樂方面得到薰陶，但老師沒有受過專業訓練，很可能還是體育老師兼教音樂，大部分學校都只能教學生清唱民謠來虛應故事。美術課也遇到缺乏師資的難題，沒有畫布、顏料等教材，就只能學素描，至於顏色的配搭以及光影的運用等等，也只能「紙上談兵」，在這種情况下將美育作為中考科目，就只能是考問答題：張大千是擅長水墨畫還是油畫，以背誦方式「培養」孩子的審美觀，無疑是緣木求魚。

關鍵問題在於資源分配，要做到公平，教育部必須有配套措施，給西部和偏遠山區配備樂器、美術教材，以及合資格師資，而且必須是從小學開始，要真正做到綜合素質教育，而不是訓練學生參加美育考試。否則，大城市享有優質資源的學校，考生在素質教育評價方面，跟缺乏資源地區的學生拉大距離，教育公平還是遙不可及。素質教育還有其他很多方面都還沒有得到重視，這方面的改革任重道遠。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

upbringing：the way in which a child is cared for and taught how to behave while it is growing up

a cappella：using singing voices alone, without musical instruments

rote：the process of learning sth by repeating it until you remember it rather than by understanding the meaning of it

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm