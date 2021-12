【明報專訊】Alf has a new job at the local (本地的) bank. The hours are good and he doesn't have to work hard. Furthermore, he gets paid very, very well. It would seem that Alf really cleans up! ''Ah, it's easy to clean up on this job,'' Alf smiled. ''If you want, I can talk to my boss about finding you a job here.'' Colloquially (通俗地), to clean up is to make a big profit (利潤) or to earn a large amount of money quickly.