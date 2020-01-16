Half the World Away：Speaking Cantonese in Britain?

To me, this is a multifaceted issue, and one aspect is whether ''you will incur the displeasure of the British locals by speaking a language that most of them do not understand''. As far as I know, that is not the case. On the streets of Britain, I hear people speaking all kinds of languages, and it does not seem the locals are bothered by that. After all, Britain is a multicultural and tolerant society, and people respect the Babel situation rather than get upset by it.

Another issue is whether ''one is supposed to speak English on British streets''. Of course there are no laws requiring that, but do new arrivals have a responsibility to do so to show that they are sincere about assimilation into the community? Again, I think the answer is no, but perhaps it is advantageous to do so. These are just some personal observations, as I couldn't find any survey that had been done to address this question. Some people cite the example of British people in Hong Kong and ask why they can get away with speaking English (rather than Cantonese), while Cantonese-speaking Hongkongers seem obliged to speak English while they are in Britain. I think these issues are a bit different in nature. In Hong Kong, English is spoken not only by the British, but also by speakers of other languages, since English is widely recognised as the lingua franca. This is the case in Hong Kong; this is also the case in Britain.

Perhaps the most important question to me is why. Why do new arrivals from Hong Kong want to speak Cantonese on British streets? Is the goal to preserve Hong Kong culture, Hong Kong's language, or the identity of Hongkongers? Or is it simply a matter of convenience? I am afraid that the biggest reason is that Cantonese is our mother tongue after all and it might be difficult to convey our ideas in every aspect of our new lives in Britain in English despite our many years spent on learning the language in Hong Kong's education system. It is a second language for most of us. But having chosen to put down roots in the country, we might need to start to treat it as the first language and come to grips with all the challenges this might present.

■Writer's Profile

Terence Yip (葉凱楓) is a Hongkonger living outside Hong Kong. A translator by profession, he is passionate about languages more than anything else, and can be reached by terenceyipmingpao@outlook.com