Mona's Musings：A True ''Calling'' in Life?

First, a calling is often confused with a ''job'' or a ''career''. But why should it be so? In many relevant works of literature, a calling simply means ''putting one's strength to its best use''. Such strength can take multiple forms. For instance, if a person is compassionate and communicative, does it mean they are destined to become a therapist? Or a social worker? Or a loving parent with endless patience with their children? Confining a calling within the boundaries of a job seems to be limiting.

The second and often more prevailing problem is to view a ''calling'' as a static item. We tend to speak of it as a treasure buried in some cave, waiting to be uncovered and secured. We ask six-year-olds what their ''ultimate dreams'' are, and encourage them to work hard to ''reach'' them. Yet, the children are barely aware of their ever-expanding options! As they change throughout the journey of life, so do their purposes. Finding a calling requires acute curiosity and an adventurous spirit to try, fail and revise our options at different stages in life. A calling probably isn't a ready-made lunch box that falls from the sky as we summon it.

I recall an anecdote from a guitarist friend who teaches when he doesn't perform. Here are his observations: ''Many would-be guitarists never even started because they were too preoccupied to be interested in the guitar. Others were too crippled by the fear of failure to give themselves a real chance. Of those who try, a majority will quit before they manage to discover the fun of the instrument. The ones who stick around long enough call the guitar an essence in life. The irony is that they don't focus on the goal. They are just really invested in the instrument because they are fascinated by it. They enjoy the process until the hobby becomes their calling.''

As we near the end of yet another year, I wish we were less obsessed with finding a calling than allowing ourselves to stay curious and diligent. Hopefully, we will end up in a place we are happy with. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in advance.

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough.

(Email : monafpchu@gmail.com)