Editorial：Further Deteriorating Housing Issue of HK Grassroots Demands a Fix

The incumbent administration has recently published the last annual progress report of the ''Long Term Housing Strategy'' in its term of office. Judging from the report, the government's effort to look for land to put up housing has remained largely unchanged with no major breakthroughs that can be seen. Regarding public housing, the authorities have stated that they have found more land that would be enough to build about 330,000 units. This figure is higher than the original target of building 301,000 units of public housing over the next 10 years. However, a comparison with the figures from last year's report shows that the authorities have managed to find only 20 hectares of new land, an increase of merely 6%. Such progress can only be said to be better than nothing. In last year's ''Long Term Housing Strategy'' report, it was mentioned that the supply of public housing from 2021 to 2030 would ''slope up'', as the units completed in the earlier five years would only be one-third of the total. This means the completion of the rest would rely on intense catch-up in the later five years. In the report this year, basically the same conclusion was made. There are no indications whatsoever that the government intends to boost short-term housing supply. As for whether it could achieve the goal in the later five years as planned, there are still uncertainties. The guarantee is not ironclad.

The new ''Long Term Housing Strategy'' report does not offer any pleasant surprises. Quite the contrary, the latest data shows that the housing problem of the grassroots is worsening. In the report, it was disclosed that the number of IHHs in Hong Kong has increased to 127,100, the highest number since 2014 when the government published the first ''Long Term Housing Strategy'' report. Of that figure, the number of households living in subdivided flats has reached 92,200, a year-on-year increase of 3,200. Since the incumbent administration took office, it has repeatedly emphasised that the issue of land and housing is its top priority. Regrettably, there have been 12,000 more IHHs in the past five years, an increase of more than 10%. To ''bid farewell to subdivided flats and cage homes'' is not only the central government's expectation of Hong Kong but also the common wish of society. It is an indisputable fact that the number of IHHs has increased rather than decreased. Instead of getting tangled in laying down the definition of ''subdivided flats'' and countering that ''not every subdivided flat fails to meet regulatory requirements'', it is better to formulate a clear road map and propose the goals for different phases as well as a specific timetable for putting an end to subdivided flats and cage homes.

It is the basic responsibility of government officials to do practical things. Being willing to act does not necessarily mean success comes out of it. As far as governing for the people is concerned, it is not enough for officials to say they have ''tried their best''. Only a ''goal-oriented'' mechanism can ensure the creation of an authentic accountability culture and encourage officials to act in a truly practical manner to solve problems for society and the people.

The land and housing problem in Hong Kong is a critical one. The continuation of the existing approaches would be unable to produce immediate results, nor could they reverse the situation overnight. Such limitations are reflected exactly by the SAR government's strategy of ''offering palliative measures in the short term and setting its sights on the long term''. The SAR government must act boldly and drastically change the procedures for land creation and housing construction before it has a chance to get out of its current predicament. Setting an aggressive goal and a timetable can force officials to think outside the box and come up with ways to solve the problem.

明報社評 2021.12.10：基層居住問題再惡化 良政善治須目標為本

新一份《長遠房屋策略》報告估算，「居住環境欠佳」住戶超過12.7萬，不僅是現屆政府新高，也是報告歷來最高的數子，突顯基層居住問題不斷惡化。

本屆政府日前公布任內最後一份《長遠房屋策略》周年進度報告，觀乎報告內容，政府覓地建屋，基本上還是老樣子，未見重大突破。公營房屋方面，當局表示覓得更多土地，足夠建約33萬伙，高於未來10年興建30.1萬伙公營房屋的目標，然而與去年報告的數字比較，當局額外覓得的新土地不過20公頃，區區增加6%，只能說是聊勝於無。去年《長策》報告提到，2021至2030年度的公營房屋供應「前輕後重」，首5年落成量只有三分之一，要靠後5年急追，今年報告的說法基本一樣，看不到政府有意圖催谷短期供應，至於後5年追落後能否如願，其實亦存在變數，絕非十拿九穩。

《長策》新報告未見任何驚喜，最新數據反而顯示，基層市民居住問題正在惡化。報告披露現時全港居於環境欠佳單位的住戶（下稱「欠佳戶」），增至12.71萬戶，數字是2014年政府公布長策報告以來最高，當中劏房戶達9.22萬，按年增加3200戶。現屆政府上台以來，再三強調土地房屋問題是重中之重，令人遺憾是，過去5年「欠佳戶」反而多了1.2萬戶，升幅超過一成。「告別劏房籠屋」不僅是中央對香港的期盼，亦是社會共同願望，「欠佳戶」不減反增，乃是鐵一般的事實，官員與其糾纏於「劏房定義」、爭辯「劏房並非間間都不符合條例要求」，不如制訂明確路線圖，就「告別劏房籠屋」提出分階段目標和具體時間表。

官員幹實事是基本責任，願幹事不等於幹成事，施政為民，光說「盡力而為」並不足夠，唯有「目標為本」，才能建立真正的問責文化，鞭策官員切切實實為社會、為民眾解決問題。

香港土地房屋問題病入膏肓，繼續沿用既有的一套，無法立竿見影扭轉局面，特區政府現時的「短期止痛、放眼長遠」策略，正正反映有關局限。特區政府必須大破大立，大幅改變造地建屋過程，才有機會突破眼前困局。訂下一個進取的目標時間表，可以倒逼官員跳出條條框框，思考解決問題之道。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

underline：to underline sth is to emphasise or show that sth is important or true

ironclad：so strong that it cannot be challenged or changed

counter：to reply to sb by opposing their ideas, position, etc.

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm