名人教英文：As good as one's word 遵守諾言

【明報專訊】Leroy: I met a journalist on The Clarion last week, quite by chance at the football match. We got chatting and I told him I was the editor of the university's student newspaper.
樂華：上星期，我在一場足球比賽中偶遇《號角》一位記者，與他閒聊起來，談到我是大學學生報編輯。
Della: Yes, you turn out some pretty decent stuff. You want to become a journalist don't you?
德拉：不錯，你寫的一些東西很好。你想將來做記者，對嗎？
Leroy: Yes, and by luck I had a copy of our current issue to show him. I've got two big pieces in it. He was impressed.
樂華：對，而我恰巧有最新一期的學生報一份，就給他看。這一期有我兩篇長文，他頗為欣賞。
Della: I've read them. They're really good. So what happened next?
德拉：我讀過，的確寫得很好。後來怎樣？
Leroy: Well, I was a bit cheeky and asked him if he could get me an interview with his editor. And I gave him the copy of the paper.
樂華：我不怕冒昧，問他可不可以安排我見見《號角》的編輯，還把那份學生報給了他。
Della: That was a bit bold. So what happened next?
德拉：這實在有點冒昧。後來怎樣？
Leroy: Well I didn't think anything would come of it. I really didn't expect him to do anything. But—lo and behold! — he was as good as his word. I've got an interview with the Clarion editor next Monday.
樂華：我原以為不會有什麼結果，真的認為他不會為我做些什麼。出乎意料的，是他說得到，做得到，安排了我下星期一與《號角》的編輯會面。
Della: So he kept his word. That's what I call luck. You were in the right place at the right time. Maybe you'll get taken on as a junior reporter when you've finished your course.
德拉：他遵守諾言。我認為這是運氣：你恰巧那個時候在那個地方。也許你畢業之後，會獲聘為初級記者。◆
As good as one's word 直譯是「與其所言一樣好」，意思是「遵守諾言」。同義語有 to keep one's word/promise(s)、to honour one's word/promise(s)、one's word is one's bond (某人所言，即其契約)等。「某人所言，即其契約」意思約等於中文成語「一諾千金」。「好」的諾言，自然是會履行的諾言。「某人與其所言一樣好」，就是說他不失信。例如： (1) The prime minister was as good as his word about addressing the housing problem (總理在處理住房問題上，沒有食言)。(2) He has always been as good as his word (他向來言出必行) 。
̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷
作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。