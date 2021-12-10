名人教英文：As good as one's word 遵守諾言

樂華：上星期，我在一場足球比賽中偶遇《號角》一位記者，與他閒聊起來，談到我是大學學生報編輯。

Della: Yes, you turn out some pretty decent stuff. You want to become a journalist don't you?

德拉：不錯，你寫的一些東西很好。你想將來做記者，對嗎？

Leroy: Yes, and by luck I had a copy of our current issue to show him. I've got two big pieces in it. He was impressed.

樂華：對，而我恰巧有最新一期的學生報一份，就給他看。這一期有我兩篇長文，他頗為欣賞。

Della: I've read them. They're really good. So what happened next?

德拉：我讀過，的確寫得很好。後來怎樣？

Leroy: Well, I was a bit cheeky and asked him if he could get me an interview with his editor. And I gave him the copy of the paper.

樂華：我不怕冒昧，問他可不可以安排我見見《號角》的編輯，還把那份學生報給了他。

Della: That was a bit bold. So what happened next?

德拉：這實在有點冒昧。後來怎樣？

Leroy: Well I didn't think anything would come of it. I really didn't expect him to do anything. But—lo and behold! — he was as good as his word. I've got an interview with the Clarion editor next Monday.

樂華：我原以為不會有什麼結果，真的認為他不會為我做些什麼。出乎意料的，是他說得到，做得到，安排了我下星期一與《號角》的編輯會面。

Della: So he kept his word. That's what I call luck. You were in the right place at the right time. Maybe you'll get taken on as a junior reporter when you've finished your course.

德拉：他遵守諾言。我認為這是運氣：你恰巧那個時候在那個地方。也許你畢業之後，會獲聘為初級記者。◆

As good as one's word 直譯是「與其所言一樣好」，意思是「遵守諾言」。同義語有 to keep one's word/promise(s)、to honour one's word/promise(s)、one's word is one's bond (某人所言，即其契約)等。「某人所言，即其契約」意思約等於中文成語「一諾千金」。「好」的諾言，自然是會履行的諾言。「某人與其所言一樣好」，就是說他不失信。例如： (1) The prime minister was as good as his word about addressing the housing problem (總理在處理住房問題上，沒有食言)。(2) He has always been as good as his word (他向來言出必行) 。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。