A Little English：The apes and the travellers 7

In this huge complex, they were shunted (如「人球」被推來推去/踢來踢去) from one department to another and getting nowhere. Eventually, they were told to move on and given a guide to the Labyrinth of Learning. Here they trudged (費力地走) along the broad avenues of academia (學術界) — pleasant, tree-lined boulevards which seemed endless.

Exhausted, they asked some students for help and were taken to the Mediamalls. Here at least they got some food and drink but any rest was impossible as there was so much hustle and bustle. Outside the malls was dense greenery where they hoped to be able to relax and get some fresh air. Unfortunately, officials had warned them against venturing into the Jungle of Journalism, crawling with columnists and reporters. They also heard that the Megamall of Social Media, bursting with KOL stars and their followers, was ten times worse.

In a panic, they fled down a side alley and ended up in yet another maze. In this web of narrow lanes, the travellers encountered countless cults and sects — religious, political and philosophical. As the two struggled to continue on their arduous (艱巨的) journey, the pair became increasingly aware of a sense of mission (使命).

Finally, against all expectations, they arrived at the Centre. There was nothing there except a great, bright empty space. No noise, no images, nothing but a vacant place for reflection. For the first time in a long time, they felt a sense of calm descending on them. ''Of course,'' they cried, ''we're actually still in the Land of the Apes! Humans are just highly intelligent apes who've become too clever for their own good. Many of their fancy machines and gadgets are mere toys which create confusion and distress. They have lost their moral compass (道德準則) and are worse off than simple birds and beasts. These wretched people need our help more than ever. We must stay, no matter how hard it is.''

■Useful：VOCABULARY

Below are several words to describe a complicated system:

(1) Labyrinth, maze (n): designed to confuse

(2) Web (n): like the spider's creation, designed to trap

(3) Network (n): designed for clarity

■Something to：DISCUSS

．The two travellers conclude that humans are merely highly intelligent apes. Do you agree?

̷̷ Text: A Lamb ̷