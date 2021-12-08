Editorial : Fury over Full Stop to Lamma Ferry Tragedy

After 39 people were killed in the 2012 ferry crash that happened off Lamma Island, the government announced the setting up of an independent commission of inquiry led by Mr Justice Michael Victor Lunn. The Lunn report revealed the failure of Marine Department officials to regulate sea vessels properly. From the approval of vessel blueprints to the inspection of ships, a string of loopholes was uncovered. However, because of the limited legal authority of the commission, even with the findings of the independent investigation report, officials who may be guilty of dereliction of duty could not be held legally liable. Cheung Bing-leung, the then Secretary for Transport and Housing, decided to conduct an internal investigation to compensate for the inadequacies of the Lunn commission. In the resultant 430-page report, it was pointed out that 17 incumbent or former officials of the Marine Department were involved in misconduct and did not fulfil their duties in relation to Lamma IV, the vessel in question. Of these officials, two were directorate civil servants. However, the government has never revealed the identities of the 17 officials, and no one knows whether the authorities have followed up on the matter with any disciplinary penalties.

In the end, only four people were charged over the Lamma tragedy, including the captains of the two vessels in the collision and two Marine Department officials. But to the families of those who perished, those rulings are not enough to do justice to the victims. A newly revealed police investigative report also makes people feel that the tragedy should not be left unaddressed in this way. The police report contained a list of the testimonies of 91 people including passengers, Marine Department officials and the staff of the shipyard that built Lamma IV. Of them, at least 17 officials of the Marine Department did not testify for the independent commission of inquiry. The report also showed that in April 2015, the police suggested holding a coroner's inquest, the reasons being the fact that the Marine Department officials and the sea crew involved had never been openly questioned by the court, as well as the public interest.

Last year, the coroner refused to hold an inquest into the crash. The families subsequently wrote to the Coroner's Court to request a review of that decision. Chief Executive Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said yesterday (7 December) that she "under[stood] the feelings of the families", but "the case has completed its judicial procedures", and that the government had no plans to release its internal investigation report. In recent years, the government has repeatedly refused to make the full internal investigation report public using the excuse that "it involved a lot of personal information". The continuous buck-passing by the government will only raise doubts about whether there are a lot of details kept under wraps by the authorities in an attempt to shield those involved in dereliction of duty.

明報社評2021.12.8：南丫海難政府寫句號 家屬委屈不甘意難平

南丫海難發生至今逾9年，死者家屬心中仍有很多疑問，希望了解真相，偏偏處處碰壁。最新曝光的警方調查報告顯示，警方曾以公眾利益等理由，建議召開死因研訊，惟行政長官表示，去年死因庭裁判官認為毋須開庭，司法程序已經完成，至於政府之前所做的內部調查報告，亦出於種種技術原因，不會公開。當局的說法，形同叫家屬「向前看」，讓事件畫上句號，難怪有家屬氣憤莫名。南丫海難暴露海事處官員疏忽職守，事後問責卻不清不楚，有涉嫌犯錯的官員近年還晉升高位，外界質疑當局處理是否公道，就算司法程序真的完結了，政府仍有責任讓家屬和公眾知悉真相，內部調查報告一日不公開，永遠無法拔走家屬心中的刺。

2012年南丫海難，造成39人死亡，事後政府宣布成立獨立調查委員會，由法官倫明高領導，調查報告揭示海事處官員監管不力，由批圖則到驗船都錯漏百出，惟因委員會法定權限問題，當局無法根據獨立調查報告內容，追究失職官員法律責任。時任運房局長張炳良為補不足，決定內部調查，整份調查報告全長430頁，提到有17名現任或曾任海事處人員行為不當，未有克盡責任，處理涉事船舶「南丫四號」的問題，當中兩人為首長級官員，惟政府從未公開17人的身分，外界亦不知當局有何紀律跟進處分。

南丫海難最終只有4人被檢控，包括撞船的兩名船長，以及兩名海事處人員，可是對家屬而言，有關裁決並未足以還死者一個公道。最新曝光的警方調查報告亦令人覺得，這宗慘劇不應就此不了了之。報告蒐集了乘客、海事處、「南丫四號」造船廠等91人的口供，當中至少有17名海事處人員未曾在2013年的獨立調查委員會作供。報告顯示，2015年4月，警方曾以海事處和涉事船員從未經法庭公開審問，以及公眾利益等理由，建議召開死因研訊。

去年死因裁判官拒絕開庭，家屬去信死因庭要求覆檢決定。行政長官林鄭月娥昨天表示，「明白家屬心情」，但「司法程序已完成」，政府亦無意公開內部調查報告。近年政府一再拒絕公開內部調查報告全文，理由是當中「涉及很多個人資料」。政府繼續推搪，只會令人質疑當局有很多事情想隱瞞，企圖包庇失職者。

■Glossary

生字

indignation : a feeling of anger and surprise caused by sth that you think is unfair or unreasonable

perish : (of people or animals) to die, especially in a sudden violent way

buck-passing : the act of avoiding responsibility; shifting the blame to another person or institution