Culture Express：A Billet-doux to Written Word

The essence of Anderson's panache, I believe, is more than his fixation on aesthetic symmetry, glorious palettes and quirky personas. It is rather his meticulous attention to the minutiae, that is perhaps a result of literary influences. As A.O. Scott pointed out in his review of the Dispatch in The New York Times, Anderson has ''always drawn inspiration from writers: J.D. Salinger in The Royal Tenenbaums; Roald Dahl in Fantastic Mr. Fox; Stefan Zweig in The Grand Budapest Hotel''. This time round, the Dispatch is practically a homage to The New Yorker. It is an anthology of short stories; though presented as imagery and motion, the spirit of literature ushers along in the semblance of a narrator. The cycling reporter (Owen Wilson in a beret) paints a prose-poem-like portrait of the fictional Ennui, Tilda Swinton as a lecturer tells the story of an imprisoned artist in a setting that screams 'TED talk', a writer with typographic memory, portrayed gracefully by Jeffrey Wright, recites his article about a food critique assignment gone awry—the presence of language is so profuse it is like a festival of syllables, fleeting and sometimes too fast to be registered.

It is perhaps apparent to the viewer that the abundant visual elements and mise-en-scène are deliberately crafted; and yet the dialogue, often neglected in the face of blooming colour, is just as carefully composed as the former. As the sharp-witted writers and their steely but nurturing editor-in-chief chase words around picturesque offices, the clacking sound of typewriter keys ever-present, the written word and the kaleidoscope of worlds it evokes are all somehow intricately woven into the compact, tidy pages of the Dispatch.

̷̷ Text: Staff Reporter ̷

