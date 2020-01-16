Culture Express：A Billet-doux to Written Word

【明報專訊】Shot on 35mm film, The French Dispatch didn't quite take up the wide screen of the cinema. In retrospect, it was probably a symbol of how Wes Anderson's focal length is disproportionate to reality, eccentric and outré, that is, if you didn't already expect that going into the screening.
The essence of Anderson's panache, I believe, is more than his fixation on aesthetic symmetry, glorious palettes and quirky personas. It is rather his meticulous attention to the minutiae, that is perhaps a result of literary influences. As A.O. Scott pointed out in his review of the Dispatch in The New York Times, Anderson has ''always drawn inspiration from writers: J.D. Salinger in The Royal Tenenbaums; Roald Dahl in Fantastic Mr. Fox; Stefan Zweig in The Grand Budapest Hotel''. This time round, the Dispatch is practically a homage to The New Yorker. It is an anthology of short stories; though presented as imagery and motion, the spirit of literature ushers along in the semblance of a narrator. The cycling reporter (Owen Wilson in a beret) paints a prose-poem-like portrait of the fictional Ennui, Tilda Swinton as a lecturer tells the story of an imprisoned artist in a setting that screams 'TED talk', a writer with typographic memory, portrayed gracefully by Jeffrey Wright, recites his article about a food critique assignment gone awry—the presence of language is so profuse it is like a festival of syllables, fleeting and sometimes too fast to be registered.
It is perhaps apparent to the viewer that the abundant visual elements and mise-en-scène are deliberately crafted; and yet the dialogue, often neglected in the face of blooming colour, is just as carefully composed as the former. As the sharp-witted writers and their steely but nurturing editor-in-chief chase words around picturesque offices, the clacking sound of typewriter keys ever-present, the written word and the kaleidoscope of worlds it evokes are all somehow intricately woven into the compact, tidy pages of the Dispatch.
̷̷ Text: Staff Reporter ̷
