Common Nonsense：Anita

Intellectual property right is the monopoly right conferred by the state law and sanctioned by the state violence in the forms of prosecutions and threats of litigation for the duplication, communication and exploitation of a piece of creative work. Anita Mui isn't a piece of work written, crafted or composed by any creative talent. She's instead the creative talent who performed, interpreted and enlivened the many pop songs which are themselves pieces of intellectual creations susceptible to the empowerment and restraints of our intellectual property regime. It is the function of our intellectual property regime to empower the freedom of thought and to restrain the forms in which our freedom of thought could legitimately be incarnated. It's a sweet cliché for us in the current intellectual property universe to solemnly but softly announce that what's protected is the expression of an idea, not the idea. Ironically our freedom of thought is better protected when none of our ideas could command any monopolistic superiority over that of the others. It should be a level playing field when it comes to the sacred domain of free thinking and free will.

The distinction between an idea and the form it takes is unashamedly philosophical and, to be exact, metaphysical. Bertrand Russell opens the door (incidentally our minds) for us in the beginning of his The Problems of Philosophy when he shows us how to differentiate the idea of table from the appearance of a particular table: ''To the eye it is oblong, brown and shiny, to the touch it is smooth and cool and hard; when I tap it, it gives out a wooden sound...I know that, if I move, the parts that reflect the light will be different...It follows that if several people are looking at the table at the same moment, no two of them would see the same distribution of colours...'' Russell and Anita wouldn't mind, I hope, if I venture to say that Anita's life story is that ''table'' which we could see and tell from our own perspectives without compromising the pure essence of her story. Later in his book Russell would lead us to the Platonic world of ideas. For that, do bear with me, we may book another tour at another time convenient for you.

Now back to the Anglo-American common law tradition, the law of intellectual property is to protect the fruits of the labour we have industriously devoted to seeing and telling Anita's story, be it a book, a show or a movie. However, to ensure all of us, equally or varyingly, have our own hive of industry, Anita's life journey shall be open to anyone who is or loves to be creative. The closure afforded by the intellectual property right is for the virtue of the vast openness of the creative and intellectual expanses. Intriguing, isn't it? The American Constitution put it in a way which is both economical and beautiful: ''(The Congress has the authority to confer intellectual property right) To promote the progress of science and useful arts, by securing for limited times to authors and inventors the exclusive right to their respective writings and discoveries.''

The film-makers, with their arts, toils and tears, painstakingly reconstructed Anita Mui's story and the contemporaneous Hong Kong story in Anita in their own way. Thus Anita the film is the very fruit of their labour to be protected under the Copyright Ordinance whereas Anita the diva is part of the social and cultural history of Hong Kong to which no one could legitimately lay his or her exclusive claim, of course, including Anita's elder brother, beloved or estranged.

By the way, are you aware that in 2017 and 2018 there were successively two movies on Christopher Robin? Yes, Margot Robbie's Goodbye Christopher Robin and Ewan McGregor's Christopher Robin. Christopher Robin used to be Winnie-the-Pooh's best company. Fictionally and factually, Christopher Robin Milne, the only child of A.A. Milne, has become part of the modern history of the English children's literature. Before the making of the movies on his life, he's already told his version in his multi-volume memoir (Alas, of which, I have only read The Enchanted Places). But the literary and artistic pluralism is just what makes this world a better one. Bravo! Clap please!

It is therefore entirely legitimate, artistically and historically, to have Anita's story to be told in more than one way as much as our social and cultural history of the 80's and 90's could be retold in both bright lights and dark nights. Indeed some may even say it's desirable for the authenticity of history. Apart from the theatrical choices exhibited by the film-makers (for instance, the sugar-coated romance between Anita and Masahiko Kondo), there are episodes absent from the narratives of Anita which have become most visibly invisible (the most notable is the popular political mobilisation back then). It's exactly the multifarious absence and presence in Anita which drive us to stop and wonder how wonderful it is to have freedom of thought and the accompanying value pluralism on this land.

Anita isn't Anita. Anita is larger than Anita. However Anita is represented by Anita in its own light which shall not be taken as the only authentic Anita. Anita is a popular icon, not a property right. Anita enjoys the copyright which couldn't exhaust what renders our minds mighty and bright.

■ by Lawrence Lau•劉偉聰

​Lawrence is a life debater who has to debate with his life. Being a barrister makes him a living while reading and writing gives him a life. This is his cat 寅恪.