Editorial：Do Away with Bureaucracy to Facilitate ''Private HOS''

While the onus is on the SAR government to find land to build housing, it will no doubt be a good thing if the private business circles offer help as far as citizens are concerned. In September, New World Development, one of the four major real estate developers in Hong Kong, announced the establishment of a non-profit social enterprise named ''New World Build for Good'' (hereinafter referred to as ''Build for Good''), with the goal of combining business and civilian forces to explore ways to resolve Hong Kong's housing crisis and achieve a win-win situation for the government, the business sector and the people. One of the specific directions was to provide ''more diverse options'' in addition to the existing housing types. The goal was to help young people buy their own homes through the building of private subsidised housing. The public's response to the initiative was mixed. Some just wanted to wait and see, while others had reservations, worried that the devil will be in the details.

More than two months have passed, and the preliminary outline of the private subsidised housing project has finally emerged. According to ''Build for Good'', the project will be somewhat modelled on the HOS of the government. Its parent company, a real estate developer, will donate land to build affordable housing that satisfies expectations of both quality and living space. The developer will shoulder the cost of the project, while the social enterprise will sell the flats to eligible people in a non-profit manner based on the existing HOS arrangements. The applicant must be a Hong Kong permanent resident who is a first-time homebuyer and must meet the monthly income and asset limits. Young people aged 25 to 45 or families will be prioritised in the application. The plan as a whole will help Hongkongers get on the property ladder by tackling the two areas of property prices and mortgage arrangements. According to ''Build for Good'', the private subsidised housing will be sold at about 50 to 60% of market prices only. In addition, buyers will only need to draw down a mortgage for half of the property price after the purchase. As for the rest of the selling price, the buyer can draw down a mortgage in one go or in stages within 10 years after the completion of the transaction. Also, just like HOS units, the privately subsidised housing units will also have resale restrictions to prevent buyers from making short-term speculations.

One of the major reasons why young people lament the difficulty to buy a home is that it is not easy to save money for the down payment. Theoretically, the mortgage arrangements proposed by ''Build for Good'' can significantly lower the threshold for getting on the property ladder and greatly lessen the burden of mortgage buyers at the initial stage of home ownership. The buyer can choose to draw down a mortgage for a larger share of the property only when their income increases in the future. The initial assessment is that this private subsidised housing scheme should be attractive to people who intend to get on the property ladder.

It is true that the ''private HOS'' is a brand new concept. Issues such as property transactions and mortgage policies will be involved, and the scheme must be conducted in compliance with the regulatory requirements of the authorities. However, the government should, when feasible, make it easier for the plan to be implemented as soon as possible. If the authorities still handle new housing ideas from the private sector with their usual rigid, bureaucratic approach, they will virtually be pouring cold water on the plan.

明報社評 2021.12.7：「民間居屋」拆牆鬆綁 官僚因循緩不濟急

社企「新世界建好生活」提出興建資助房屋計劃，參照政府居屋模式，以市價約五折至六折出售單位，若成事將是全港首個非牟利私人資助房屋項目。

特區政府覓地建屋責無旁貸，當然，從市民角度，民間商界若能幫上忙，也是好事。今年9月，本港四大地產商之一的新世界發展，宣布成立非牟利社企「新世界建好生活」（下稱「好生活」），目標是結合商界及民間力量，探索香港住房危機解決方案，達至官商民三贏局面，其中一個具體方向，是在現有房屋類型之外，提供「更多元化選項」，透過興建私人資助房屋，協助年輕人置業。外界對有關倡議反應不一，有人持觀望態度，亦有人心存保留，擔心魔鬼在細節裏。

事隔兩個多月，私人資助房屋計劃終有初步輪廓。根據「好生活」的說法，私人資助房屋模式近似政府居屋，由發展商母公司捐出土地，興建「質素及呎數兼備」的可負擔房屋，項目成本發展商負責，社企將參考現有居屋安排，以非牟利方式售予合資格人士，申請者須為首次置業的香港永久居民，同時要符合每月入息及資產上限規定，25至45歲的年輕人或家庭可以優先申請。整個計劃主要是從樓價及按揭安排兩方面入手，協助市民上車。「好生活」表示，私人資助房屋售價大約只及市價五至六成，另外，樓宇成交時買家只需承做樓價一半的按揭，餘下一半樓價的按揭，買家可在成交後10年內一次過或分階段承做。另外，就像居屋一樣，私人資助房屋亦有轉售限制，防止買家短線炒賣圖利。

年輕人慨嘆置業難，一大原因是不易儲夠首期。「好生活」提出的按揭安排，理論上可以顯著降低上車門檻，令買家置業初期供樓負擔大大減低，等到日後經濟收入有所增加，才逐步承做更大份額按揭。初步看，這個私人資助房屋計劃，對於有意上車的市民，應有一定吸引力。

誠然，「民營居屋」乃是嶄新構思，牽涉樓宇買賣及按揭政策，必須符合當局監管要求，然而政府亦應該在可行情况下，多開方便之門，讓計劃盡快推展。倘若當局還是以一貫官僚僵化因循手法，處理民間的建屋新構思，跟大潑冷水實無多少分別。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

model sth on/after sth：to make sth so that it looks, works, etc. like sth else

onus：the responsibility for sth

virtually：almostly or very nearly, so that any slight difference is not important

