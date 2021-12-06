Editorial：Wuxi — City with the Highest GDP Per Capita in China

Last year, Wuxi's GDP reached RMB 12,370 trillion. This figure, divided by a population of 7.46 million, translates into a GDP per capita that reached RMB 165,800, slightly higher than the second-ranked Beijing by RMB 1,000. Wuxi also unseated Shenzhen, which had been in the top place for a number of consecutive years. That was because Shenzhen added 530,000 to its population last year, which caused its GDP per capita to fall into fifth place. In terms of GDP, Shenzhen is still in third place after Shanghai and Beijing, and Wuxi is ranked only 14th.

The GDP per capita is not an important indicator of economic success. For instance, Macao's GDP per capita ranks one place higher than that of Japan, but the scale of its economy bears no comparison with that of Japan. However, the fact that Wuxi, a second-tier city, can rank first in the country means there are no doubt areas that are worth studying.

The present Wuxi City was just a county after the founding of the People's Republic of China and was once under the jurisdiction of Changzhou and Suzhou. It was not until 1983 that the county was merged with Yixing and Jiangyin to become Wuxi City. The trajectory of its economic development did not allow any of its industries to assume a dominant position in the country. It just followed the national path. Since the Reform and Opening-up, it has first developed its processing and assembling industry and then a local industrial system. When the country shifted its focus to technological innovation, it followed in the footsteps of other cities across the country. Its high-tech industries, such as the production of integrated circuits and chips, have provided a relatively great contribution to economic growth. As for the contribution of the service industry, it has increased alongside the growth in the overall economic scale. The story is as simple as that.

Wuxi has risen to prominence among many cities. It enjoys the geographical advantages of being an eastern coastal city. Foreign investment is relatively high, and its import and export trade have seen relatively high rates of growth. What is the most special about Wuxi is that it is situated between Shanghai (the leader of the Yangtze River Delta Economic Belt) and Nanjing (the capital of Jiangsu Province), so transportation is convenient. It takes about two hours' drive to travel to these two cities, one on Wuxi's left and the other on its right, while a high-speed rail journey takes one hour. If one looks at economic development from the perspectives of the trickle-down effect or the cluster effect, one can see that what trickles down from Shanghai first goes to Suzhou and then Wuxi.

The relationship between Hong Kong and the Pearl River Delta has always been market-driven and non-governmental. In the past, the colonial government naturally did not encroach on the Shenzhen River by half a step. After the establishment of the SAR government, there was no active participation either. Now, the central government is playing a leadership role, coordinating the three regions of Guangdong Province, Hong Kong and Macao and requiring Hong Kong's integration. With the master plan of the central government and the huge market power of Pearl River Delta cities, the synergy of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area will surely emerge if the Hong Kong SAR government and the business circles are more proactive. If Wuxi can succeed simply by reaping the rewards of national development, there is no reason why Hong Kong should remain on the ''slow lane''.

明報社評 2021.12.6：無錫人均產值全國第一 香港無理由甘於慢三拍

自從國家第七次人口普查數據公布無錫成為全國人均GDP第一城市之後，愈來愈多學者專家開始探討無錫的成功之道。

無錫去年的生產總值（GDP）達到12,370萬億元人民幣，除以746萬人口，人均生產總值達到16.58萬元，比第二名的北京稍稍高出1000元，但取代了連續多年穩坐頭位的深圳，深圳因為去年人口增加了53萬人，所以人均生產總值排名跌到第五位。若按GDP排名，深圳還是在上海、北京之後排第三名，無錫也只能排到第14位。

人均生產總值並非經濟成就的重要指標，正如澳門的人均生產總值排名比日本還要高一位，但兩地的經濟規模是小巫見大巫。然而，無錫作為二線城市能夠躋身全國第一，當然也有值得研究的地方。

無錫市在新中國成立後只是一個縣，曾經先後歸常州及蘇州管轄，直到1983年才與宜興和江陰合併成為無錫市，其經濟發展軌迹，也沒有什麼產業在全國範圍內獨佔鰲頭，而是跟隨全國的路徑，改革開放以來先是發展裝配加工，然後發展出本地工業體系，當國家注重科技創新，也是跟隨全國其他城市的步伐，高科技產業諸如集成電路和晶片生產方面對經濟增長提供較大的貢獻，服務業則隨着整體經濟規模的上升而有所提高，僅此而已。

無錫在眾多城市中嶄露頭角，享有東部沿海城市的地理優勢，外來投資較多，進出口貿易增速較快，最特別的地方是處於長江三角洲經濟帶龍頭上海與江蘇省會南京的中間，交通便捷，循公路去左右兩個城市都是兩小時左右，高鐵則是一個小時車程。如果是按經濟發展由龍頭溢出或者享受集群效應的角度看，上海溢出的先到蘇州，第二站就是無錫。

香港跟珠三角的關係，向來是由市場驅動，民間動作，過去殖民地政府當然不會「越深圳河半步」，特區政府成立後也未見積極投入，現在是中央政府主導，協調粵港澳三地，要求香港融入。有中央的部署，以及珠三角城市的龐大市場力量，只要香港特區政府與商界再積極一點，粵港澳大灣區的協同效應必將顯現。無錫「坐享其成」都能成功，香港沒有道理還繼續處於「慢車道」。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

recipe：a method or an idea that seems likely to have a particular result

jurisdiction：the right to use an official power to make legal decisions, or the area where this right exists

synergy：the extra energy, power, success, etc. that is achieved by two or more people, companies or elements working together, instead of on their own

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm