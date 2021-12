【明報專訊】''There have been a great many changes in Granny's neighbourhood (街區) over the years,'' Felix said. ''Once upon a time, everyone here had large lawns (草坪) with the houses set back from the street. Now the only house set back like that is the one Granny lives in.'' Set back/back from is to be situated (位於) some distance to the rear of something. ''The house is set far back from the road,'' the postman said.