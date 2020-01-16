Australian in HK：Preventing Student Suicide in HK

The Education Bureau urgently needs to review its pressure cooker system which in practice causes even primary one students to spend many long hours on homework and tutorial classes. The pressure has been further increased by Covid-19 and turbulent changes in Hong Kong society.

School buildings can be made safer, as happened at the Ma Tau Wai Estate many years ago when raised railings brought an end to a rash of suicides by jumping.

Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

