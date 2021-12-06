Mona's Musings：The Secret Ingredient

Sakura shrimps also make an excellent soup base. Start off by preparing a handful as explained above. Stir fry onions until they are caramelised. Add chopped tomato and water until it covers all the ingredients. Bring it to a boil and finish off with your favourite broth or simply, a pinch of salt. If you need an extra power boost, bring in some noodles. Ready in 20 minutes, the dish turns a solo meal into a heartful delight and will surely fuel your work in the many hours to come.

If you still have some fried shrimps left, store them away in airtight containers and use them to garnish your scrambled egg the next morning. It is not a bad twist from the usual hipster avocado toast.

With Christmas around the corner and many festive meals to come, I hope this gives you some inspiration. Bon appétit!

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough. (Email : monafpchu@gmail.com)