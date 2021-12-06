Mona's Musings：The Secret Ingredient

【明報專訊】Every household has a secret hero ingredient, capable of resolving any unexpected crisis. If guests suddenly turn up at your door, or work doesn't allow a lavish dinner, these ingredients are able to maintain a decent standard of the meals. For me, Sakura dried shrimps (or ''shrimp skin'' on less glamorous occasions) are such faithful guardians. This grain-sized garnish is handily available at local shops that sell dried seafood or Japanese supermarkets. They make a fantastic garnish for household dishes, giving them an instant twist. For example, prepare your usual avocado tomato salad with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and a pinch of salt. Add chopped red onion or fried sliced shallots for extra flavour. Then, heat a pan sufficiently and throw in a handful of Sakura shrimps. Turn the heat down and stir gently until your kitchen is filled with a unique crunchy odour. Garnish your salad with them and mix well before eating. I have yet to find someone who repels this Italian-Thai fusion!
Sakura shrimps also make an excellent soup base. Start off by preparing a handful as explained above. Stir fry onions until they are caramelised. Add chopped tomato and water until it covers all the ingredients. Bring it to a boil and finish off with your favourite broth or simply, a pinch of salt. If you need an extra power boost, bring in some noodles. Ready in 20 minutes, the dish turns a solo meal into a heartful delight and will surely fuel your work in the many hours to come.
If you still have some fried shrimps left, store them away in airtight containers and use them to garnish your scrambled egg the next morning. It is not a bad twist from the usual hipster avocado toast.
With Christmas around the corner and many festive meals to come, I hope this gives you some inspiration. Bon appétit!
■Writer's Profile
Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough. (Email : monafpchu@gmail.com)