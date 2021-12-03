Editorial：Launch of HK Health Code Scheme Heralds Reopening of Border

It has been almost two years since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. For Hong Kong people who have a business or relatives on the mainland, the issue of when normal cross-border travel between the two regions can be resumed is very important. Some Hong Kong merchants said that due to strict quarantine and isolation measures, they have been unable to manage their businesses on the mainland. There are many problems concerning long-distance business negotiations and remote purchases. Some Hongkongers have also said that they cannot be reunited with their families on the mainland for a long time amid the pandemic or visit their relatives who are critically ill. During the pandemic, people from the mainland must use the Health Code to travel across states and provinces. For the border between Hong Kong and the mainland to reopen, it is of course necessary for such measures to be brought in line. As early as May last year, the Hong Kong government mentioned the possibility of the mutual recognition and connection between the Health Code systems of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao. In September of the same year, the government even stated that the technical problems of the Hong Kong Health Code had basically been solved, and that it would depend on Hong Kong's pandemic situation to determine when the scheme would be implemented. Since then, there had been a lack of progress. Hong Kong people who need to travel to and from the mainland frequently had been feeling quite helpless.

The pandemic situation in Hong Kong already eased off this summer, but the Hong Kong government held the first ''connection'' meeting with the mainland only in late September to understand the views of mainland experts on the reopening of the border. Over the past month, the Hong Kong government has improved its capabilities to prevent imported cases from abroad and the spread of domestic cases. In the second ''connection'' meeting last week, the mainland authorities confirmed that the conditions are there for the two regions to reopen their borders. Yesterday (2 December) the Hong Kong government announced the operational details of the Hong Kong Health Code scheme, meaning that the countdown to the reopening of the border has begun. The Hong Kong government has stated that there is not a date for the first phase of the border reopening yet. Registration for the Hong Kong Health Code starts next Friday (10 December) to allow citizens who wish to travel northward to the mainland to familiarise themselves with it first. If Hong Kong and the mainland authorities manage to decide on the circuit breaker mechanism and the initial quota shortly, there should be a certain chance for the first phase of the border reopening to be achieved during the Christmas and New Year period. Now, the most important task for the Hong Kong government is to guard against the pandemic and prevent community infections, so that the circuit breaker mechanism would not be triggered before the border is reopened.

The Hong Kong Health Code will be connected to the mainland Health Code. Like its mainland counterpart, it has the red, yellow, and green colours. Users must upload records of their personal whereabouts from the ''LeaveHomeSafe'' app within the specified time limit to obtain the corresponding colour for the Hong Kong Health Code. After the border is reopened officially, holders of the green code can apply for the code to be transferred to the Guangdong Health Code or Macao Health Code systems for cross-border travelling.

With the further expansion of the use of the ''LeaveHomeSafe'' app next Thursday (9 December) and the launch of the Hong Kong Health Code, it is necessary for the authorities to provide more relevant digital support for disadvantaged groups such as the elderly. Outreach technical assistance should be more than going through the motions. There must be an adequate publicity campaign that would make the scheme known to the elderly as soon as possible. As for the mobilisation of civil society organisations to distribute mobile phones with data cards, efforts must be made to ensure that this will be done on a certain scale. If this is regarded as something dispensable, there will not be much difference between doing and not doing it.

明報社評 2021.12.3：港康碼登場通關在即 數碼鴻溝長者須支援

政府公布「港康碼」運作安排，下周五起開放實名註冊。不少市民盼可早日免檢疫隔離前往內地，港康碼醞釀超過一年終於登場，標誌香港內地恢復通關指日可待。

疫情爆發至今快滿兩年，對於在內地有生意或親人的港人，兩地何時恢復正常通關，是非常切身的問題。有港商表示，受嚴格檢疫隔離措施影響，一直無法實地打理在內地的業務，遙距洽談生意、隔山買牛問題多多，亦有市民表示，疫下長時間無法與內地家人團聚，又或無法探視病重親人。疫下內地民眾穿州過省，必須用「健康碼」，香港與內地通關，當然亦要接軌。早於去年5月，港府便提到粵港澳健康碼互認互通的可能，同年9月，當局更表示港康碼技術問題基本解決，何時實施視乎香港疫情，惟之後一直缺乏進展，需要經常往返內地的港人都相當無奈。

今夏本港疫情已趨緩和，然而港府9月底才首度跟內地舉行對接會議，了解內地專家對通關的看法。過去一個月，港府提升外防輸入內防擴散能力，上周第二次對接會議，內地當局確認兩地具備通關條件，昨天港府公布港康碼運作詳情，意味恢復通關進入倒數階段。港府表示暫無首階段通關日期，下周五開放港康碼登記，旨在讓有意北上市民先行熟習使用。倘若香港與內地短期內就熔斷機制及初期配額數目拍板，聖誕新年期間實現首階段通關，應有一定機會，現在港府最重要是做好防疫把關，嚴防出現社區感染，「未通關先熔斷」。

港康碼與內地健康碼對接，同樣有紅、黃、綠三色之分。使用者必須將指定期限內的安心出行個人行蹤紀錄上傳，以獲取相應顏色的港康碼。正式通關後，綠碼持有者可以申請轉碼至粵康碼或澳康碼通關。

隨着安心出行下周四進一步擴大使用，加上港康碼推出，當局有必要向長者等弱勢群體，提供更到位的數碼支援，外展技術協助不能流於走過場，必須有足夠宣傳，讓長者及早知悉，至於協調民間機構派手機派數據卡，也要爭取有一定規模，倘若只屬聊勝於無，有做跟無做分別其實不大。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

in the making：in the process of becoming sth or of being made

go through the motions：to do sth without thinking it is very important or having much interest in it

dispensable：not necessary; that can be got rid of

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm